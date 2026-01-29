Supercharged Ford Mustang Dark Horse vs. BMW M4: Edmunds U-Drags

Our supercharged Mustang Dark Horse takes on a German rocketship

U-Drag Mustang Dark Horse Supercharged vs M4
  • The BMW M4 might not be a supercar, but it's basically a land missile.
  • That makes it the perfect benchmark for the supercharged Ford Mustang Dark Horse in our One-Year Test Fleet.
  • Can all the power we added trump the Bavarian? Watch to find out. 

The Ford Mustang and the BMW M3 (or, in this case, the BMW M4) have been on a crash course for years. The BMW has always been touted as the more dynamic, more sophisticated, and very often faster of the two when it comes to backroads and racetracks. But today we aren't on either of those — we're on an airstrip. 

So we decided to put the Ford Mustang Dark Horse in our One-Year Test Fleet (which we added a supercharger to) up against its most direct competitor from BMW. Both are rear-wheel-drive, automatic, and both are heavy. Will the supercharger make the difference, or is the M4 still the super coupe to beat? Watch our video below to find out. 

Category
2024 (Supercharged) Ford Mustang Dark Horse
2025 BMW M4 Competition
Powertrainsupercharged 5.0L V8turbocharged 3.0L inline-six
Transmission / drivetrain10-speed automatic / RWDeight-speed automatic / RWD
Power810 hp / 615 lb-ft503 hp / 479 lb-ft
Base price$59,780 (w/ destination)$84,195 (w/ destination)
Price as tested$90,111 (incl. supercharger kit)$108,945
Weight as tested4,122 lbs3,768 lbs
Weight-to-power ratio5.09 lbs/hp7.49 lbs/hp
by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

