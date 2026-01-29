- The BMW M4 might not be a supercar, but it's basically a land missile.
- That makes it the perfect benchmark for the supercharged Ford Mustang Dark Horse in our One-Year Test Fleet.
- Can all the power we added trump the Bavarian? Watch to find out.
Supercharged Ford Mustang Dark Horse vs. BMW M4: Edmunds U-Drags
Our supercharged Mustang Dark Horse takes on a German rocketship
The Ford Mustang and the BMW M3 (or, in this case, the BMW M4) have been on a crash course for years. The BMW has always been touted as the more dynamic, more sophisticated, and very often faster of the two when it comes to backroads and racetracks. But today we aren't on either of those — we're on an airstrip.
So we decided to put the Ford Mustang Dark Horse in our One-Year Test Fleet (which we added a supercharger to) up against its most direct competitor from BMW. Both are rear-wheel-drive, automatic, and both are heavy. Will the supercharger make the difference, or is the M4 still the super coupe to beat? Watch our video below to find out.
Category
2024 (Supercharged) Ford Mustang Dark Horse
2025 BMW M4 Competition
|Powertrain
|supercharged 5.0L V8
|turbocharged 3.0L inline-six
|Transmission / drivetrain
|10-speed automatic / RWD
|eight-speed automatic / RWD
|Power
|810 hp / 615 lb-ft
|503 hp / 479 lb-ft
|Base price
|$59,780 (w/ destination)
|$84,195 (w/ destination)
|Price as tested
|$90,111 (incl. supercharger kit)
|$108,945
|Weight as tested
|4,122 lbs
|3,768 lbs
|Weight-to-power ratio
|5.09 lbs/hp
|7.49 lbs/hp