Supercharged Ford Mustang Dark Horse vs. BMW M4: Edmunds U-Drags

The Ford Mustang and the BMW M3 (or, in this case, the BMW M4) have been on a crash course for years. The BMW has always been touted as the more dynamic, more sophisticated, and very often faster of the two when it comes to backroads and racetracks. But today we aren't on either of those — we're on an airstrip.

So we decided to put the Ford Mustang Dark Horse in our One-Year Test Fleet (which we added a supercharger to) up against its most direct competitor from BMW. Both are rear-wheel-drive, automatic, and both are heavy. Will the supercharger make the difference, or is the M4 still the super coupe to beat? Watch our video below to find out.