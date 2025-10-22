Our Supercharged Ford Mustang Dark Horse Battles the Chevy Corvette in Edmunds U-Drags

It's the American muscle car rematch — with a supercharged twist

Edmunds U-Drags: Ford Mustang Dark Horse vs. Chevy Corvette Stingray
  • Edmunds U-Drags is back with a new series of races.
  • The first battle is a rematch, but with a twist. 
  • Our Ford Mustang Horse — now supercharged — returns to take on the Chevy Corvette Stingray.

We're back! The new series of Edmunds U-Drags kicks off with an all-American showdown that's also a rematch. When we put our Ford Mustang Dark Horse up against the Chevy Corvette Stingray earlier this year, the 'Vette won by 2 seconds and with a higher top speed. But since then, our Mustang gained a supercharger. Can the Corvette still reign supreme?

Check out the video below to see which American icon takes the win. 

by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

edited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

