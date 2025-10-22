- Edmunds U-Drags is back with a new series of races.
- The first battle is a rematch, but with a twist.
- Our Ford Mustang Horse — now supercharged — returns to take on the Chevy Corvette Stingray.
Our Supercharged Ford Mustang Dark Horse Battles the Chevy Corvette in Edmunds U-Drags
It's the American muscle car rematch — with a supercharged twist
We're back! The new series of Edmunds U-Drags kicks off with an all-American showdown that's also a rematch. When we put our Ford Mustang Dark Horse up against the Chevy Corvette Stingray earlier this year, the 'Vette won by 2 seconds and with a higher top speed. But since then, our Mustang gained a supercharger. Can the Corvette still reign supreme?
Check out the video below to see which American icon takes the win.