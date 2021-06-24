Ford Maverick vs. Hyundai Santa Cruz

Which small truck deserves your bucks?

  • Maverick and Santa Cruz are brand-new, creating a new compact truck segment overnight
  • Small packages but big mpg promises, lots of utilitarian features
  • Santa Cruz is stylish, Maverick is brutish, but which one wins the day?

Hyundai and Ford recently made headlines with back-to-back reveals of their new compact pickup trucks: the Santa Cruz and the Maverick. The Ford Maverick and the Hyundai Santa Cruz are smaller than midsize trucks such as the Ford Ranger, Honda Ridgeline and Toyota Tacoma. But they're still big on utility and represent a keen opportunity if you're looking for a truck that's more city-friendly and budget-friendly than a traditional pickup.

Which one will win out in a small truck comparison of Maverick vs. Santa Cruz? We've done the analysis to find out.

How much will they cost?

Ford intriguingly says the Maverick will have a starting price under $20,000 (more accurately, $19,995). However, that price doesn't include a destination fee of $1,495. So, the base XL trim officially comes in at $21,490. That's still a very impressive number considering what the Maverick is offering (more on that later).

The base Maverick skimps a little bit on options, so it's likely that you'll want to upgrade to the XLT or Lariat trim. Start adding options such as the 4K towing package, the upgraded engine or the FX4 Off-Road package and you'll find yourself building out a $40,000 Maverick. Thankfully, there are lots of options in between those two price points and there should be plenty to choose from for most buyers.

But when it comes to the Hyundai pickup truck (which Hyundai is specifically calling a sport activity vehicle, or SAV), we don't know nearly as much. Hyundai hasn't released any official pricing details yet, so we're left to speculate. Based on the quality of the Santa Cruz's interior, the available engine offerings and the near-midsize truck capability, we expect prices to fall somewhere between $27,000 and $40,000 depending on equipment levels.

Ford Maverick vs. Hyundai Santa Cruz on price? So far, the Maverick is winning this one, but the Santa Cruz feels like it's targeting a different audience. Larger touchscreens and a nicer interior vibe lead us to believe it'll be priced higher at base levels than the Ford, but it should be worth the cost of entry.

What's under the hood?

These two small pickups offer similar power ratings but they go about it in different ways. At launch, the Hyundai Santa Cruz will be available with one of two engines. The base offering is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that puts out 190 horsepower and 180 lb-ft of torque and is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The EPA estimates that it'll return 23 mpg combined with front- or all-wheel drive.

The Santa Cruz's optional engine is a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder that produces 275 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. Those are very respectable numbers for a compact pickup truck — they're even acceptable for something larger in the midsize range. Hyundai pairs this engine to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Typically dual-clutch transmissions shift quicker than regular automatics, but they can sometimes be a little lurchy in slow-moving traffic. We'll know more on how this one operates once we get behind the Santa Fe's wheel. According to EPA estimates, it'll return 22 mpg combined.

The Maverick's standard powertrain is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with a hybrid system. It's paired to a continuously variable transmission and it produces 191 hp and 155 lb-ft of torque. That's slightly less torque than the Santa Cruz, but it pays off in terms of fuel economy. Official EPA fuel economy estimates aren't out yet, but Ford is claiming an EPA rating of 37 mpg combined with front-wheel drive. That's better than most compact sedans can muster, and if it gets anywhere near that mileage in the real world, it'll be great.

Optional is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder paired to an eight-speed automatic with much more power. It produces 250 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque. Official EPA estimates aren't out yet for the Ford's optional engine, but we expect it to land somewhere in the mid-20 mpg range. Both Maverick engines are available with front- or all-wheel drive.

On the power front in this Maverick vs. Santa Cruz face-off, the Hyundai wins. But as far as fuel economy goes, the Maverick comes out on top.

How small are they? How much can they tow?

They may be small, but these little rigs are mighty. Both the Maverick and the Santa Cruz check in at just under 200 inches long — or about 16.5 feet. The Maverick is 199.7 inches and the Santa Cruz is 195.7 inches from nose to tail. To put that in perspective, the Honda Ridgeline is 210.7 inches long, and a Toyota Tacoma (with the crew-cab configuration and the shorter 5-foot bed) is 212.3 inches long.

Ford Maverick vs. Hyundai Santa Cruz — the towing battle of the century! Well ... sort of. When it comes to towing, the Santa Cruz has a small lead over the Maverick. The Ford Maverick can tow 2,000 pounds on base models or 4,000 pounds when equipped with Ford's 4K towing package. The Santa Cruz one-ups it with a tow rating of 3,500 pounds on base models and as much as 5,000 pounds when properly equipped. Advantage: Santa Cruz.

How much can they haul? Which one has the coolest bed?

The Maverick has a maximum payload of 1,500 pounds, while the Santa Cruz tops out at 1,748 pounds, giving the Santa Cruz a slight edge. These are both very respectable numbers for their sizes, especially when you consider that they're similar to what's offered in the midsize class. Payload capacity isn't everything, however. Both of these trucks also offer unique in-bed storage solutions.

The Maverick uses Ford's Flexbed system, which is a series of pre-established in-bed slots designed to accept lumber. For instance, a few properly cut pieces of 2-by-4 wood will segment up the bed. The Santa Cruz counters with an in-bed trunk. Yup, lift up a panel and underneath you'll get a small storage space with a drain that can be used to store your muddy, wet gear after a day on the trails. Both beds have advantages, but this choice will likely come down to personal preference.

What about the interiors?

Before we continue about the interiors of these trucks, know that we've only checked them out in preproduction form. That means there could be slight differences once the full production models come out.

The Ford Maverick feels robust like a work truck should. It has big openings for cupholders, tough (but not unattractive) materials all around the interior, and lots of contrasting colors to make things stand out. When you start placing your hands on various interior surfaces, however, it can feel a bit cheap in places.

The Hyundai Santa Cruz feels a bit classier. The interior vibe is similar to what you might get from a high-end compact SUV. It has a larger center touchscreen, more soft-touch surfaces, and a toned-down interior compared to the Maverick. It feels less rough-and-tumble on the inside, giving a sense of comfort just at a glance. We have, however, only had experience with Ford's midlevel XLT trim, so it could step up the luxe feel when it comes to the Lariat — but we'll have to wait and see.

Edmunds says

We're missing one key component: We don't know how either one of these trucks drives yet. So until we get behind the wheel the result of this initial comparison will have to be a tie. The Santa Cruz truck benefits from its stylish interior and strong power and tow ratings, while the Maverick looks the part of a robust pickup and has potential advantages in purchase cost and fuel efficiency.

Keep an eye on Edmunds' top-rated trucks for a full Maverick vs. Santa Fe comparison test in the coming months.

Travis Langnessby

As a reviews editor, Travis drives cars in as many scenarios as possible to truly understand their strengths and weaknesses. And he takes them camping whenever possible. Instagram | Twitter

