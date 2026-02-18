Ford Maverick: Edmunds Top Rated Truck 2026

The Ford Maverick proves a truck doesn't have to be huge to be truly great

2026 Ford Maverick front 3/4
  • The compact Ford Maverick earns the Edmunds Top Rated Truck award.
  • The Maverick is available with an efficient hybrid powertrain and there's a street truck Lobo variant too.
  • Ford sweeps this category: Our highly recommended runners-up are the F-150 and Ranger.

"The Maverick does exactly what you want a compact truck to do. It's easy to drive and park, and it hauls and tows more than its fair share. When equipped with its hybrid powertrain, it achieves surprisingly good gas mileage too."

— Kurt Niebuhr, manager, vehicle testing

Why did the Maverick win?

You don't need as much truck as you think, and the Ford Maverick proves it. Despite being the smallest pickup on sale, the Maverick packs capability, practicality, and utility into a package that fits anywhere. With an Edmunds Rating of 7.6 out of 10, it doesn't just acquit itself well in its class; it's great no matter how you slice it. Throw in an affordable starting price of $29,840 and the more than 40 mpg combined we've seen in our testing, and the Maverick becomes the consummate all-rounder that most pickup trucks aspire to be.

2026 Ford Maverick rear 3/4


Highly Recommended

These are the Edmunds Top Rated 2026 honorable mentions we’d also recommend to our friends and family.

2026 Ford F-150 front 3/4

2026 Ford F-150

The Ford F-150 remains the best full-size pickup you can buy thanks to its sheer versatility. It offers a vast range of engine options, including a hybrid that adds both fuel efficiency and stunning performance. An optional onboard generator can power your major appliances in the event of an outage, the hardcore Raptor models are stunningly capable off-road, and the lower-level STX and XLT trims offer capability at an affordable price.

2026 Ford Ranger front 3/4

2026 Ford Ranger

The Ford Ranger offers great utility in a package that can be described as "right-sized" for most. If the F-150 is too big and you need to tow more than a Maverick can on a regular basis, the Ranger has you covered. Its starting price of $35,245 is downright affordable, it offers a great interior tech suite, and the Raptor model is guaranteed to put a smile on your face — whether you're off-road or not.

I'm Steven Ewing, Edmunds' director of editorial content. I've been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and I was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. I've also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. I've worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, there's always an interesting story to tell.

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

