- The compact Ford Maverick earns the Edmunds Top Rated Truck award.
- The Maverick is available with an efficient hybrid powertrain and there's a street truck Lobo variant too.
- Ford sweeps this category: Our highly recommended runners-up are the F-150 and Ranger.
Ford Maverick: Edmunds Top Rated Truck 2026
The Ford Maverick proves a truck doesn't have to be huge to be truly great
"The Maverick does exactly what you want a compact truck to do. It's easy to drive and park, and it hauls and tows more than its fair share. When equipped with its hybrid powertrain, it achieves surprisingly good gas mileage too."
— Kurt Niebuhr, manager, vehicle testing
Why did the Maverick win?
You don't need as much truck as you think, and the Ford Maverick proves it. Despite being the smallest pickup on sale, the Maverick packs capability, practicality, and utility into a package that fits anywhere. With an Edmunds Rating of 7.6 out of 10, it doesn't just acquit itself well in its class; it's great no matter how you slice it. Throw in an affordable starting price of $29,840 and the more than 40 mpg combined we've seen in our testing, and the Maverick becomes the consummate all-rounder that most pickup trucks aspire to be.
Highly Recommended
These are the Edmunds Top Rated 2026 honorable mentions we’d also recommend to our friends and family.
2026 Ford F-150
The Ford F-150 remains the best full-size pickup you can buy thanks to its sheer versatility. It offers a vast range of engine options, including a hybrid that adds both fuel efficiency and stunning performance. An optional onboard generator can power your major appliances in the event of an outage, the hardcore Raptor models are stunningly capable off-road, and the lower-level STX and XLT trims offer capability at an affordable price.
2026 Ford Ranger
The Ford Ranger offers great utility in a package that can be described as "right-sized" for most. If the F-150 is too big and you need to tow more than a Maverick can on a regular basis, the Ranger has you covered. Its starting price of $35,245 is downright affordable, it offers a great interior tech suite, and the Raptor model is guaranteed to put a smile on your face — whether you're off-road or not.