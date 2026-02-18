Ford Maverick: Edmunds Top Rated Truck 2026

Why did the Maverick win?

You don't need as much truck as you think, and the Ford Maverick proves it. Despite being the smallest pickup on sale, the Maverick packs capability, practicality, and utility into a package that fits anywhere. With an Edmunds Rating of 7.6 out of 10, it doesn't just acquit itself well in its class; it's great no matter how you slice it. Throw in an affordable starting price of $29,840 and the more than 40 mpg combined we've seen in our testing, and the Maverick becomes the consummate all-rounder that most pickup trucks aspire to be.