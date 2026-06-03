Ford's Next EV Truck Will Cost $30,000, Be More Spacious Than Ranger and Maverick

New $30K midsize truck will match Ford Maverick, Ranger

The first of these will be a midsize truck, similar in size to the Ford Ranger. At least until the new Slate truck is launched, there will be no competing EV trucks at the $30K price point, but to succeed, it must attract buyers who might otherwise have chosen a gas or hybrid alternative.

These include not just rivals such as the Toyota Tacoma or Chevrolet Colorado, but Ford's own Maverick and Ranger. In hybrid form, the Maverick is a current Edmunds Top Rated award winner and a popular member of our one-year ownership fleet. Clarke says the new model must seduce customers as a truck that just happens to be an EV.

More cabin space than a Toyota RAV4, and a secure frunk

Clarke says it will have more cabin space than a Toyota RAV4, which is a different way of saying that it will be more spacious than a Maverick or Ranger. "We found a way to get more cabin volume than the RAV4 and that is the number-one-selling SUV in the world. So clearly, a lot of people think that that's a good cabin size."

It will also capitalize on the absence of an engine to provide a front trunk or frunk, something that appealed to customers of the outgoing Ford F-150 Lightning. "One of the gripes we hear from pickup truck owners constantly is that they want secure, lockable storage. With an EV, you have the superpower of having a frunk. You can put your backpack in there, close it and feel secure."

Comparisons will inevitably be made with the F-150 Lightning, which received critical acclaim — it's a former Edmunds Top Rated Award Best of the Best winner — but failed to resonate with truck buyers. But Ford's next swing at an electric truck is already very different. In addition to being smaller, it's been designed from the ground up to be an EV and will be half the price.