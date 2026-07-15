Shopping for a Ford F-150? Consider These 3 Alternatives

Price range (with destination): $44,820-$91,595

$44,820-$91,595 Edmunds Rating: 7.5 (out of 10)

Ram's full-size pickup isn't far from the F-150's Edmunds Rating of 7.7. Unlike the Ford, it's only available with one of two four-door cabs, and its infotainment system is starting to feel a little old. If you can get past those limitations, the Ram offers the nicest cabin materials on its many top trims, plus the ride is more comfortable thanks to a coil-spring rear suspension setup that none of its domestic competitors offer.

Want more? The Ram 1500 crew cab boasts more rear seat legroom than even the heavy-duty Ram's Mega Cab, let alone any light-duty pickup. So if you prize people space or room for important cargo not fit for the bed, give the Ram a look. Oh, and if you must, the Hemi V8 is back, although we prefer the superior power, efficiency and smoothness of the Hurricane turbocharged inline-six.