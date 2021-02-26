Ford F-150 vs. Ram 1500: Big Truck Throwdown

Ford F-150 vs. Ram 1500: Big Truck Throwdown

Can the redesigned 2021 F-150 take down Ram's finest?

  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. Ford F-150 vs. Ram 1500: Big Truck Throwdown
  • Ford's hybrid PowerBoost drivetrain is aptly named
  • Ram's cabin reigns supreme in charm, center console storage options
  • The battle of Ram 1500 vs. F-150 is a closer than you might think

The 2021 Ford F-150 has been fully redesigned. With a new available hybrid powertrain and an updated interior with a seemingly endless array of technology features, the new F-150 is primed to be Edmunds' top-rated truck. What better way to see how it advances the truck segment than by comparing it to the 2021 Ram 1500? That's been our favorite full-size pickup since it was redesigned for 2019.

We matched these trucks as best as availability allowed. Both trucks were crew cabs with short beds and four-wheel drive. They had as-equipped price tags of $64,656 for the Ram and $74,365 for the F-150. Because of that price disparity and the broad ranges of features and configurations available with each truck, we considered the attributes of our test vehicles as well as our experiences with other versions we've evaluated. (But we're not going so far back that this comparison would've been called Dodge vs. Ford). 

We subjected the trucks to standardized testing and evaluation. We measured how fast they go in a straight line and how well they haul stuff. We also lived with each of them and drove them just like you would. Ram vs. Ford: Which truck is worth your cash? Read on to find out.

2021 Ford F-150.

2021 Ford F-150.

Powertrain Comparison: Ford F-150 vs. Ram 1500

Out of the gate, Ford offers more engine choices and a more powerful hybrid than Ram. The 2021 F-150 can be equipped with a V8 or one of its V6s, a mix of naturally aspirated, turbocharged, turbodiesel and hybrid. For the Ram, you can pick from two V6s (mild hybrid gas or turbodiesel) and two V8s, one with the mild hybrid system — Ram calls it eTorque — and one without.

The Ford F-150 vs. Ram 1500 hybrid comparison isn't so clear-cut. Ford's new hybrid offering, called PowerBoost, pairs a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 and electric motor for a combined output of 430 horsepower and 570 lb-ft of torque, which is unmatched by any full-size pickup, save for the off-road specialty Ram TRX. The EPA estimates it gets 25 mpg combined with rear-wheel drive and 24 mpg with 4WD, making it the most efficient gas engine in the category. However, the PowerBoost powertrain costs thousands more than the F-150's regular engines.

The electric motor in Ram's mild hybrid eTorque V8 offering isn't as powerful, so its fuel economy boost isn't as strong — 19 mpg combined for both RWD and 4WD. Output is 395 hp and 410 lb-ft, which is the same as the Ram's non-hybrid V8. But the eTorque is a less expensive upgrade than the PowerBoost at roughly $200 more than the regular V8.

2021 Ram 1500.

2021 Ram 1500.

Interior Comparison: Ford F-150 vs. Ram 1500

Outfitted in luxury trim levels, the interiors of both test trucks are exceedingly rich and comfortable. The Ford has tighter fit and finish, greater feature availability and more impressive technology. But the Ram counters with more front storage configurations, greater seat comfort and a thoroughly appealing character.

In the center-display arms race, both trucks have optional 12-inch screens. Beyond the differences in orientation (vertical in the Ram, horizontal in the Ford), the F-150's screen looks cleaner and feels a touch snappier in response to inputs. The Ford has a clear advantage with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality and a host of sophisticated driver's aids, including the promise of available hands-free driving in late 2021.

Options on the F-150 include heated, ventilated and massaging front seats that can fold nearly flat for a midday nap. There's also an optional folding panel for the center console that creates a tray for your laptop or lunch.

The Ram's not as strong on the technology front, but it wins when it comes to front seat storage. Its center console remains the best among full-size trucks, with a deep and configurable well and clever locations for phones. And even though the Ram's front seats lack massage and flat-folding functionality, their additional lumbar support makes for a more comfortable experience for slimmer body types.

In these four-door configurations, the Ram's rear has a bit more legroom and reclining seats, but the underseat storage isn't as robust as Ford's. The F-150 is available with a large folding and lockable storage area that also has a fold-out partition.

2021 Ford F-150.

2021 Ford F-150.

Driving Comparison: Ford F-150 vs. Ram 1500

Both trucks are pleasing to drive. The Ram's coil-spring rear suspension returns a slightly softer ride than the Ford's, but not by much. (The Ford retains a leaf-spring setup.) As far as other small advantages go, the Ford's scalloped front doors give a greater impression of outward visibility, while its steering does a touch better job improving stability on the freeway and nimbleness in parking lots.  

The F-150's PowerBoost engine is aptly named. One romp on the gas pedal returns wide eyes and quickly rising speeds. In a Ram 1500 vs. F-150 drag race, the Ford wins handily. Alas, when the hybrid powertrain switches between all-electric, all-gas or some combination of the two, it's often with a series of clunks. And at idle, when the engine is running to charge the battery, the noise and vibration might remind you of a generator. It's not noisy enough to overwhelm the power and fuel economy benefits, but a few members of our team mentioned they'd prefer the smoothness from one of the many non-hybrid engines.

2021 Ram 1500.

2021 Ram 1500.

Utility Comparison: Ford F-150 vs. Ram 1500

It's essentially a tie between the two short beds, with the Ram offering about a cubic foot more storage space. Unlike Ford, the Ram isn't available with a long bed.

Both trucks offer a variety of options for their beds, but the newest and most impressive is Ford's Pro Power Onboard system, which essentially adds a generator to the bed. It has an output of 2.0 kilowatts or 2.4 kW with the non-hybrid engines, while the PowerBoost offers 7.2 kW with four 120-volt/20-amp outlets and a 240-volt/30-amp outlet. That's a massive range of power that should satisfy your needs whether you're tailgating, charging an EV, building a house or surviving the apocalypse.

What the Ram lacks with power upgrades it makes up for with storage options. The available RamBox feature adds lockable side storage on the bed, but these cut in on bed width a touch. The Ram also offers an optional multifunction tailgate that has a 60/40-split door opening that allows you to access the bed more easily.

2021 Ford F-150.

2021 Ford F-150.

Towing Comparison: Ford F-150 vs. Ram 1500

Modern full-size trucks talk a big game when it comes to peak towing figures, but the big numbers you see in ads require specific cab, bed and option configurations that many people don't buy. Also, our stance is that if you plan to tow more than 12,000 pounds, you should start eyeing heavy-duty trucks anyway.

When considering popular configurations (four-door, short bed and 4X4) in a Ram 1500 vs. F-150 face-off, the Ford takes the edge over the Ram, offering more than 1,000 pounds of towing capacity with equivalent V8 engines and tow packages. Add the non-hybrid turbo 3.5-liter V6 to the Ford and capacity rises up to 14,000 pounds with the tow package.

2021 Ram 1500.

2021 Ram 1500.

Edmunds Says

Ram vs. Ford: Who wins? This was closer than we'd thought it'd be, and that's a testament to how much we like the Ram 1500. Storage options, on-road refinement, interior materials and overall character — there's a ton to like and desire about this truck.

But the F-150 isn't that far off in those areas, and it also has numerous small advantages that stack up, things such as its outward visibility, optional tech features, driver's aids and overall build quality. Also elevating the F-150 is the breadth of its availability. From bed to engine to options, you simply have more to choose from, which allows for a more specifically tailored truck.

In this Ford F-150 vs. Ram 1500 comparison, the F-150 takes the edge to become the Edmunds Top Ranked full-size truck. Read more at our truck rankings.

Ford F-150 vs. Ram 1500.

Ford F-150 vs. Ram 1500.

Carlos Lagoby

Carlos Lago has been testing and reviewing cars since 2008. He holds a world land speed record in a hybrid, but has driven faster on the autobahn. Instagram | Twitter | Facebook