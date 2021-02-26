Ford F-150 vs. Ram 1500: Big Truck Throwdown

Interior Comparison: Ford F-150 vs. Ram 1500

Outfitted in luxury trim levels, the interiors of both test trucks are exceedingly rich and comfortable. The Ford has tighter fit and finish, greater feature availability and more impressive technology. But the Ram counters with more front storage configurations, greater seat comfort and a thoroughly appealing character.

In the center-display arms race, both trucks have optional 12-inch screens. Beyond the differences in orientation (vertical in the Ram, horizontal in the Ford), the F-150's screen looks cleaner and feels a touch snappier in response to inputs. The Ford has a clear advantage with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality and a host of sophisticated driver's aids, including the promise of available hands-free driving in late 2021.

Options on the F-150 include heated, ventilated and massaging front seats that can fold nearly flat for a midday nap. There's also an optional folding panel for the center console that creates a tray for your laptop or lunch.

The Ram's not as strong on the technology front, but it wins when it comes to front seat storage. Its center console remains the best among full-size trucks, with a deep and configurable well and clever locations for phones. And even though the Ram's front seats lack massage and flat-folding functionality, their additional lumbar support makes for a more comfortable experience for slimmer body types.

In these four-door configurations, the Ram's rear has a bit more legroom and reclining seats, but the underseat storage isn't as robust as Ford's. The F-150 is available with a large folding and lockable storage area that also has a fold-out partition.