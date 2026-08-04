Shopping for a Ford Explorer? Consider These 3 Alternatives

Despite no longer offering a hybrid powertrain, the Ford Explorer continues to be a popular choice for buyers who want a three-row midsize SUV. In recent years, Ford has leaned into power (the sporty ST version) and off-road capability (a new-for-2026 Tremor trim level) that help to separate the Explorer from the large pack of family SUVs. But the bulk of this market is still buyers looking to transport their clans from A to B, and for that, there are some solid alternatives to consider. Options from Hyundai, Kia and Toyota might not excite like some Explorers, but they're solid values and worth a look.

Note that we're focusing on the non-hybrid versions of the following SUVs, as that's what lines up most directly with the Explorer. The hybrid variants of each of these three top our rankings of three-row midsize SUVs, so check them out if you're looking for the most efficient vehicle.