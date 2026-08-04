- What's new: Ford continues to update the three-row Explorer SUV, adding a Tremor off-road trim for 2026.
- Why it matters: Ford's midsize family SUV is enjoyable to drive but not the most competitive in terms of space for people and their gear.
- Edmunds says: Solid non-hybrid options from Hyundai, Kia and Toyota are worth considering, too.
Shopping for a Ford Explorer? Consider These 3 Alternatives
Hyundai, Kia and Toyota build some of the best three-row midsize SUVs
Despite no longer offering a hybrid powertrain, the Ford Explorer continues to be a popular choice for buyers who want a three-row midsize SUV. In recent years, Ford has leaned into power (the sporty ST version) and off-road capability (a new-for-2026 Tremor trim level) that help to separate the Explorer from the large pack of family SUVs. But the bulk of this market is still buyers looking to transport their clans from A to B, and for that, there are some solid alternatives to consider. Options from Hyundai, Kia and Toyota might not excite like some Explorers, but they're solid values and worth a look.
Note that we're focusing on the non-hybrid versions of the following SUVs, as that's what lines up most directly with the Explorer. The hybrid variants of each of these three top our rankings of three-row midsize SUVs, so check them out if you're looking for the most efficient vehicle.
Hyundai Palisade
- Price range (with destination): $41,035-$56,160
- Edmunds Rating: 7.7 (out of 10)
Redesigned for 2026, the Hyundai Palisade has improved upon just about every one of its many strengths. It's more handsome, for one, exuding an upscale vibe that continues into the nicely appointed interior. The Palisade's ride is one of the smoothest in this category, and there's plenty of room to stretch out, even in row three.
The gas-only version of the Palisade is slower than the hybrid, taking 8.8 seconds to reach 60 mph in Edmunds' testing. An Explorer with the base turbocharged four-cylinder is quicker and livelier, and it offers better fuel economy at 23-24 mpg combined compared with the Palisade's 19-21 mpg combined. If you can live with those issues, though, you'll save a couple thousand compared to a gas-electric model.
Kia Telluride
- Price range (with destination): $40,735-$58,335
- Edmunds Rating: 7.5 (out of 10)
The Kia Telluride enters its second generation with the 2027 model year, and it remains a striking and easy-to-live-with option in the crowded segment. Though it shares a lot with the Palisade, its corporate cousin, the gas Palisade uses a 274-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder that's a little peppier than the Palisade's V6 but not quite as strong as the V6 it replaces. With an 8.1-second 0-60 mph sprint, its performance is closer to mid-pack, and torque is up from the last generation, making the Telluride feel more responsive around town.
If you want some off-road capability to go with this Kia's rugged good looks, there are two X-Pro trims that bring a lifted suspension as well as all-terrain tires and an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential, creating something comparable to Ford's Explorer Tremor. You'll pay about 10% more for Kia's off-road-oriented midsizer as the least expensive version is based on the Telluride's already spendy SX trim. At least you'll be comfy in the woods.
Toyota Grand Highlander
- Price range (with destination): $43,755-$56,940
- Edmunds Rating: 7.4 (out of 10)
Not to be confused with the standard Toyota Highlander, the Grand Highlander's grandness stems from a roomier third row and some additional cargo room. Not only does it outdo its smaller three-row sibling, but the Grand Highlander is also noticeably more spacious inside than the Explorer and the other options above, maxing out at 97.5 cubic feet of cargo room with both rear rows folded.
The Grand Highlander's turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder gets it up to 60 mph in 8.0 seconds, so it's also not the athlete that the Explorer is, but performance is acceptable. Combine that with a compliant ride and good sightlines, and the Grand Highlander is easy to drive. At up to 24 mpg combined, the gas Grand Highlander's fuel economy is only OK, just like the Explorer's. If that or the acceleration bothers you, there's a pair of hybrid powertrains to choose from. One focuses on fuel savings but still manages better acceleration times than Grand Highlanders with the gas powertrain, and the other, dubbed Hybrid Max, does what the name suggests and offers a healthy 362 horsepower.