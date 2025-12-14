Ford Expedition Cargo Test: How Much Stuff Can Ford's Largest SUV Haul?

All six of the main bags fit, which is a rare feat for three-row SUVs of any kind.

First, this does indeed better the previous-generation Expedition. Its cargo area wasn't wide enough to hold my biggest bags next to each other, nor was there enough space between the seatback and the liftgate to allow me to stack them up like this. Basically, remove my Big Gray bag and that's all that fit in the old Expedition.

Second, this also betters the Chevy Tahoe. While the Tahoe could technically hold the same six bags, the Fancy Bag was touching the roof and rear visibility was too severely reduced. That's against Cargo Test Safety Rules. The reason for the difference is actually due to width. Once again, the Tahoe wasn't wide enough to hold my two biggest bags next to each other. You can see its result here.

For the Tahoe, I simply swapped out the Fancy Bag for a slightly smaller duffel bag. Minimal difference but ultimately a significant one.

Now, we've already loaded up the cargo area, but something bigger than the Fancy Bag can obviously fit. Let's see what that can be.