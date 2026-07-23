We Sample Mustangs, Mavericks and More From Ford's New Custom Garage

Ford Mustang FP800S: Mega-power pony car

The FP800S is, as its name suggests, an 800-horsepower version of the Ford Mustang GT. The chief ingredient in the FP800S recipe is a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger. With a dual-pass intercooler keeping intake air nice and cool, torque peaks at a whopping 615 lb-ft. The FP800S also benefits from a revised suspension setup — for both the standard setup as well as the optional MagneRide dampers — and wider, flow-form alloy wheels, the widest Ford will fit to a Mustang not badged GTD, in fact. Get the optional active sport exhaust, and you'll unlock an extra 10 hp.

On a short infield course at Michigan International Speedway with only a handful of corners, it's clear the big bruiser has serious grip, and more than enough power to overwhelm it should you so desire. The straight-line acceleration is intense, with a not-subtle supercharger whine layered over the Mustang's familiar V8 howl.

Perhaps best of all, the FP800S package can be fitted to any Mustang GT, including ones with the six-speed manual transmission. That makes this essentially the only new vehicle you can buy with over 800 horsepower, a manual transmission and a full warranty. The cost of the full conversion on top of a base Mustang is $18,500, before installation and tires.