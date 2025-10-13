- The Bronze Appearance Package comes with bronze wheels and interior accents.
- A similar package on the Mustang costs $1,195.
- We expect it will be similarly priced on the Bronco Sport.
Now You Can Get Bronze Wheels on Your Ford Bronco Sport
Ford didn't release pricing, but we expect it to cost around $1,200
Apparently bronze is very hot right now. So hot that Ford announced you can get a bronze appearance package on the Bronco Sport starting October 15. Similar packages already exist for the Ford Mustang and Ford Mustang Mach-E at a cost of $1,195. Ford did not release pricing for the package on the Bronco Sport, but we expect it to cost about the same as it does on those other Ford models.
The Bronze Appearance package is available on the base trim (Big Bend) and will be available on Badlands (the top trim) at a yet-to-be-announced future date. Lest you think Ford is asking you to pay $1,000 (perhaps more) just for bronze wheels, as is effectively the case for the Mustang, the Bronze Appearance package on the Ford Bronco Sport will also impact the interior of the vehicle — there is some bronze trim on the doors and dashboard near the infotainment screen and some bronze-ish stitching on the seats as well. The Bronco lettering on the front and rear of the vehicle is also in bronze.
The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid in Woodland Edition guise also comes with bronze tires wrapped in all-terrain tires. Of course, if you want an SUV that's more concerned with being off-road-ready than looking like it's off-road-ready, you could always buy bronze wheels and pop them onto a real Ford Bronco.