Now You Can Get Bronze Wheels on Your Ford Bronco Sport

The Bronze Appearance package is available on the base trim (Big Bend) and will be available on Badlands (the top trim) at a yet-to-be-announced future date. Lest you think Ford is asking you to pay $1,000 (perhaps more) just for bronze wheels, as is effectively the case for the Mustang, the Bronze Appearance package on the Ford Bronco Sport will also impact the interior of the vehicle — there is some bronze trim on the doors and dashboard near the infotainment screen and some bronze-ish stitching on the seats as well. The Bronco lettering on the front and rear of the vehicle is also in bronze.

The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid in Woodland Edition guise also comes with bronze tires wrapped in all-terrain tires. Of course, if you want an SUV that's more concerned with being off-road-ready than looking like it's off-road-ready, you could always buy bronze wheels and pop them onto a real Ford Bronco.