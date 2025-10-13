Now You Can Get Bronze Wheels on Your Ford Bronco Sport

Ford didn't release pricing, but we expect it to cost around $1,200

2026 Ford Bronco Sport Bronze Appearance Package side profile
  • The Bronze Appearance Package comes with bronze wheels and interior accents.
  • A similar package on the Mustang costs $1,195.
  • We expect it will be similarly priced on the Bronco Sport.

Apparently bronze is very hot right now. So hot that Ford announced you can get a bronze appearance package on the Bronco Sport starting October 15. Similar packages already exist for the Ford Mustang and Ford Mustang Mach-E at a cost of $1,195. Ford did not release pricing for the package on the Bronco Sport, but we expect it to cost about the same as it does on those other Ford models. 

2026 Ford Bronco Sport Bronze Appearance Package wheel detail

The Bronze Appearance package is available on the base trim (Big Bend) and will be available on Badlands (the top trim) at a yet-to-be-announced future date. Lest you think Ford is asking you to pay $1,000 (perhaps more) just for bronze wheels, as is effectively the case for the Mustang, the Bronze Appearance package on the Ford Bronco Sport will also impact the interior of the vehicle — there is some bronze trim on the doors and dashboard near the infotainment screen and some bronze-ish stitching on the seats as well. The Bronco lettering on the front and rear of the vehicle is also in bronze. 

The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid in Woodland Edition guise also comes with bronze tires wrapped in all-terrain tires. Of course, if you want an SUV that's more concerned with being off-road-ready than looking like it's off-road-ready, you could always buy bronze wheels and pop them onto a real Ford Bronco. 

2026 Ford Bronco Sport Bronze Appearance Package front seats
by

Jake Sundstrom has worked in the automotive industry since 2017. He has written hundreds of car-related articles. Jake is currently an Editor for CarMax and has also contributed to National Hot Rod Association publications. When he's not driving cars, he's eating takeout inside of them (probably burgers, burritos or pizza).

edited by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

