The Ford Bronco Filson Could Be a Sneaky Preview of an Off-Road Lincoln

The Bronco Filson gives us an idea of how Lincoln could be approaching the project, and it has me making a wish list. A Lincoln off-roader would need a level of refinement missing from most Broncos, but the Filson is on the right track. Bronco chief engineer Ed Krenz told me the team made over 20 changes for the Filson to make it the quietest Bronco on sale, including aerodynamic tweaks, using additional sound deadening in the fenders and doors, and incorporating acoustically absorbent interior materials to keep sound from bouncing around once it gets inside. It's easy to imagine a Lincoln Bronco with thicker carpeting, double-pane glass, and further massaged aerodynamics bringing noise levels down even more.

For power, the Filson is the first Bronco to employ a version of the Raptor's 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 tuned for smooth power instead of dune-bashing lunacy, likely similar to the tune this engine has in the Lincoln Aviator. I'd love to see Lincoln take things a step further. The current Navigator already uses Ford's more powerful 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6; why not borrow the F-150's range-topping hybrid V6 that we loved for its seamless power delivery and respectable fuel economy in our year-long test truck?

And then there's interior materials and design. The Bronco Filson has quilted leather inspired by the outdoor outfitter's jacket linings, as well as saddlebag-style interior storage that takes design cues from Filson's luggage. I don't see the Filson partnership carrying over to Lincoln, but I have an idea of a collaboration that could work.