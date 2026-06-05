- What's new: Ford's new premium Bronco variant has us wondering what the rumored Bronco-based Lincoln will be like.
- Why it matters: The Bronco Filson is our first look at Ford blending luxury materials and refinement with its iconic off-roader, the same ethos needed to build a Bronco-based Lincoln.
- Edmunds says: Lincoln engineers have lots of work to do, but there's potential for a great result.
The Ford Bronco Filson Could Be a Sneaky Preview of an Off-Road Lincoln
Or: I'm making a wish list for the rumored Lincoln Bronco
Ford spent years developing the new Filson as a premium addition to the Bronco lineup. The changes are way more comprehensive than what you might expect from a brand collab; it's been cohesively engineered to be a quiet, powerful, luxurious option in the Bronco lineup. I got hands-on with the new SUV at its reveal outside of Seattle, Washington, and it almost feels like this Bronco should be wearing a different badge.
There's evidence to suggest a Bronco-based Lincoln SUV is on the way. Earlier this year, unnamed sources told Autoweek that a Lincoln built on the same body-on-frame platform as Ford's off-roader is in development, with a scheduled release date in 2029 or 2030. It'll likely be positioned toward the top of Lincoln's lineup. A six-figure price tag and Lincoln vision boards with muddy Mercedes-Benz G-wagens and Range Rovers seem all but certain.
The Bronco Filson gives us an idea of how Lincoln could be approaching the project, and it has me making a wish list. A Lincoln off-roader would need a level of refinement missing from most Broncos, but the Filson is on the right track. Bronco chief engineer Ed Krenz told me the team made over 20 changes for the Filson to make it the quietest Bronco on sale, including aerodynamic tweaks, using additional sound deadening in the fenders and doors, and incorporating acoustically absorbent interior materials to keep sound from bouncing around once it gets inside. It's easy to imagine a Lincoln Bronco with thicker carpeting, double-pane glass, and further massaged aerodynamics bringing noise levels down even more.
For power, the Filson is the first Bronco to employ a version of the Raptor's 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 tuned for smooth power instead of dune-bashing lunacy, likely similar to the tune this engine has in the Lincoln Aviator. I'd love to see Lincoln take things a step further. The current Navigator already uses Ford's more powerful 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6; why not borrow the F-150's range-topping hybrid V6 that we loved for its seamless power delivery and respectable fuel economy in our year-long test truck?
And then there's interior materials and design. The Bronco Filson has quilted leather inspired by the outdoor outfitter's jacket linings, as well as saddlebag-style interior storage that takes design cues from Filson's luggage. I don't see the Filson partnership carrying over to Lincoln, but I have an idea of a collaboration that could work.
Filson is owned by the same group that owns Shinola, the Detroit-based lifestyle brand known for its watches, clocks and leather goods. Lincoln already collaborated with Shinola in the past with the 2021 Aviator Shinola Concept, and its cars are packed with references to Detroit. (The door chimes were recorded by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.)
I can see it now. There's an analog Shinola dial on the dash just like the IWC clock standard on the 2019-2024 Mercedes-AMG G 63. The upholstery could be inspired by the semi-aniline leather Shinola sources from a Wisconsin tannery. There's even interior trim made from Petoskey stone, a fossilized coral sourced from Northern Michigan used in some of Shinola's watches and jewelry.
We're still years away from concrete details on a Lincoln Bronco, but the Filson arrives in early 2027, and all signs point to it being the best of the bunch. That's a fine consolation if you ask me.