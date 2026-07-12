Shopping for a Ford Bronco? Consider These 3 Alternatives

Price range (with destination): $36,445-$49,445

$36,445-$49,445 Edmunds Rating: 7.6 (out of 10)

Yep, it happened; the Subaru Outback has transformed from the quirky wagon we knew and loved to a full-on boxy SUV. But all is not lost. Those big, upright windows make it easy to see out of the Outback and let plenty of light in, making the roomy and comfortable interior feel a bit airier. And the ride is still plenty comfortable.

The adventure seekers among you will want to take a look at the Wilderness trim, which sits toward the top of the Outback hierarchy in terms of price. Opting for this version gets you a lifted suspension with electronic shocks, knobby all-terrain tires, some additional programmability for the all-wheel-drive system, and a set of mud-friendly all-weather floor mats. The Wilderness also comes with the Outback's 260-horsepower turbocharged engine, which we much prefer to the standard 180-hp four-cylinder. And because civilization is portable, it also packs heated seats all around and a nicer stereo.