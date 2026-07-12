- What's new: The same suspension that gives the Ford Bronco its excellent off-road capability makes the ride stiff and uncomfortable.
- Why it matters: Off-road chops don't have to mean a punishing ride.
- Edmunds says: Consider these midsize SUV options from Honda, Jeep and Subaru.
Shopping for a Ford Bronco? Consider These 3 Alternatives
Honda, Jeep and Subaru offer midsize SUVs that can hold their own off-road but will keep you comfy on pavement
As fun as it is to remove roof panels or even doors from an off-roader like the Ford Bronco, that same reconfigurability — along with its rugged hardware — reduces comfort. If you're looking for something Bronco-esque but with more of a focus on passenger comfort, check out these three midsize SUVs from Honda, Jeep and Subaru. They're not as easy to take apart, but each has its advantages, and your passengers may thank you.
Subaru Outback
- Price range (with destination): $36,445-$49,445
- Edmunds Rating: 7.6 (out of 10)
Yep, it happened; the Subaru Outback has transformed from the quirky wagon we knew and loved to a full-on boxy SUV. But all is not lost. Those big, upright windows make it easy to see out of the Outback and let plenty of light in, making the roomy and comfortable interior feel a bit airier. And the ride is still plenty comfortable.
The adventure seekers among you will want to take a look at the Wilderness trim, which sits toward the top of the Outback hierarchy in terms of price. Opting for this version gets you a lifted suspension with electronic shocks, knobby all-terrain tires, some additional programmability for the all-wheel-drive system, and a set of mud-friendly all-weather floor mats. The Wilderness also comes with the Outback's 260-horsepower turbocharged engine, which we much prefer to the standard 180-hp four-cylinder. And because civilization is portable, it also packs heated seats all around and a nicer stereo.
Honda Passport
- Price range (with destination): $46,445-$55,345
- Edmunds Rating: 7.5 (out of 10)
The Honda Passport really came into its own with its 2026 redesign. No longer simply a two-row version of the larger Pilot SUV, the Passport oozes off-road readiness and has the goods to back it up. (We recently took our 2026 Passport TrailSport long-termer off-roading.) This is another case where boxier is better, as the Passport has plenty of passenger space complemented by some neat interior storage solutions. Standard all-wheel drive and a strong V6 engine round out this squared-off package.
It's the TrailSport trims (yes, plural, there are four of 'em) where the Passport really shines. We're fine with the plain TrailSport, which for $51,145 brings along a slew of dirt-friendly gear. Upgrades include the requisite retuned suspension and all-terrain tires, as well as underbody protection to keep things safe while you sport on those trails. The all-weather capability doesn't stop with convenience features, as the TrailSport also adds a heated parking spot for your windshield wipers and a washer for the rear camera. And not for nothing, the TrailSport looks a lot cooler than the RTL versions.
Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Price range (with destination): $40,915-$62,595
- Edmunds Rating: 6.7 (out of 10)
Where's the Wrangler, you ask? It's even more rudimentary than the Bronco, with a worse Edmunds Rating to show for it. And besides, the Grand Cherokee has a lower base price than the four-door versions of those roof-optional models. But keep your doors on, and you're treated to a stylish interior while retaining more off-road chops than most midsize SUVs. Along with updated styling for 2026, a new Hurricane turbocharged four-cylinder is newly available above the standard V6 engine.
You can make the Grand Cherokee as trail-capable as you like. A two-speed transfer case is offered, as are a height-adjustable air suspension and an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential. And at 6,200 pounds, the GC can tow more than anything else in this class. Even in its higher trims, it's not quite a luxury SUV, but the Grand Cherokee occupies a spot between the standard and truly fancy midsize options while letting you go just about anywhere you'd like.