The 5 Coolest Cars for Sale in Monterey This Weekend

Among hundreds of cars for auction, these are the ones that have the most personality

  • Kristin Shawby
    Contributor
    Kristin Shaw is an automotive journalist at Edmunds.
  • Monterey Car Week is at full throttle, and collectors are on the hunt for rare and unusual cars to buy.
  • These five vehicles are up for auction in Pebble Beach this year at a wide range of price points.
  • A Mercury from the 1978 classic movie Grease is in the mix.

Monterey Car Week is a feast for the eyes, with new cars and old revving up and down Ocean Drive in Carmel and 17-Mile Drive in Pebble Beach. You'll see everything from a souped-up vintage Subaru SVX to a pristine Ferrari F430 to an elegant 1932 Bentley sputtering defiantly in the face of time.

Part of Car Week is the pageantry; owners show off their sheetmetal and carbon fiber on the Pebble Beach lawn and on the streets. Another aspect includes the buying and selling of vehicles with price tags that are not for anyone with a weak stomach. And in this market, used cars are fetching more than ever and creating a buying frenzy that hasn't slowed down quite yet. Dozens of them will command millions, and a few hammers will drop in the eight-figure range.

It was difficult to pick just five out of the 1,200 or so lots that will be available in California this weekend, but we prevailed. Take a look at our selection of cars with heritage, character and personality.

1949 Mercury Custom Convertible

5) 1949 Mercury Custom Convertible from the 1978 movie Grease

In the cult classic movie Grease, the character Craterface races John Travola's Danny Zuko for "pinks," meaning the loser has to hand over his car. Zuko pilots a shop-class dream car he called Greased Lightnin', while Craterface drives a flame-wearing black 1949 Mercury Custom Convertible. The latter is going to auction this weekend.

According to Dave DeSure, who bought the languishing Mercury about a year ago in an estate sale after legendary auto parts king Bill Papke passed away, this car wasn't built to be convertible.

"When the studio contacted Eddie Paul to build the cars, they told him to get hardtops and cut the tops off because they had a small budget," DeSure said. "They didn't have a budget for convertibles."

Expected to fetch between $600,000 and $750,000, this Mercury has a few special touches included, like the late Olivia Newton-John's signature on the dash.

2019 Koenigsegg Regera

4) 2019 Koenigsegg Regera

Christian von Koenigsegg started building vehicle prototypes in his garage at the age of 22, intending to rock the world with his supercars. He debuted the CC8S, a 655-horsepower beast, as his first production prototype at the Paris Motor Show in 2000, and didn't stop there.

In 2015, Koenigsegg launched the Regera plug-in hybrid, which is powered by three electric motors and a twin-turbo V8 for a system total of 1,500 hp. The 2019 Regera is up for auction with Broad Arrow Auctions, and it's one of only 80 examples of the Regera built between 2016 and 2022. This specimen includes the $145,000 Ghost package, which employs a lip spoiler at the front and a pair of rear winglets to reduce downforce by 20%.

With an estimated sale price of $3,000,000 to $3,300,000, this Regera is for serious collectors and one can only hope whoever buys it will take it out for a spin every now and then.

1930 Bentley 4 1/2 Liter Supercharged 'Blower' Sports Tourer

3) 1930 Bentley 4 1/2 Liter Supercharged 'Blower' Sports Tourer

Hold onto your wallets, folks, because this exquisite 1930 Bentley 4 1/2 Liter Supercharged 'Blower' Sports Tourer is expected to see bids of up to $9 million. What makes this 2019 Pebble Beach "First in Class" winner so special is partially its rarity: Of the 50 "blower" (meaning supercharged) Bentleys made in this year, only 43 remain in existence. Of those, this is one of seven fabric-bodied, matching-number versions. Auction house Gooding & Company says it's "among the most original of the 50 Blowers built" as the car has undergone a million-dollar five-year process focused on preservation and not restoration.

First delivered to a 27-year-old from a wealthy family that owned a Scotch whisky distillery, this particular was fitted with a rear-mounted spare and hinged windscreen. It's a race car from a bygone era that will light up someone's museum or collection.

1937 Mercedes-Benz 540 K Special Roadster

2) 1937 Mercedes-Benz 540 K Special Roadster

RM Sotheby's has the honor of selling one of only three surviving long-tail, covered-spare Special Roadsters. This 1937 Mercedes-Benz 540 K Special Roadster was first delivered to King Mohammed Zahir Shah of Afghanistan when built, and since then it's had just four other owners. It hasn't been seen in public in decades, and has fewer than 13,000 miles on it, which is astonishing.

This Mercedes-Benz is largely untouched. It has its original mechanical components and still sits on period Dunlop tires. This roadster is estimated to fetch between $9 million and $12 million at auction, and it may go into hiding again for the next several decades, depending on who buys it.

Porsche 911 Sally Special

1) Porsche 911 Sally Special

Pixar Animation and Disney had a hit on their hands with the animated movie Cars, a story about a big-time race car that is waylaid in a small town and learns life lessons along the way. It's a movie kids and adults will watch multiple times, with characters like Lightning McQueen and Sally Carrera (the latter, a 2002 996-series Porsche 911 Carrera) stuck in their minds forever. KA-CHOW.

With this nostalgia in mind, Porsche created a 911 Sally Special. To create this life-size icon, Jay Ward, creative director of franchise at Pixar Animation Studios, and Bob Pauley, the production designer who first drew the animated Sally Carrera, teamed up with Porsche in Germany for nearly a year.

The car also comes with a timepiece painted in "Sallybluemetallic" and is offered without reserve. The one-off car will be auctioned by RM Sotheby's to benefit two charities: Girls Inc. — an organization that "equips girls with the knowledge and skills to effect positive changes in their lives and become leaders who will change the world" — and USA for UNHCR, an organization that supports refugees, including those from Ukraine.

Edmunds says

There are hundreds of vehicles to see throughout Monterey and Pebble Beach this week. Catch a glimpse of them when you can because some of them may not be available again in your lifetime.

Kristin Shawby
