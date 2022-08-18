Monterey Car Week is a feast for the eyes, with new cars and old revving up and down Ocean Drive in Carmel and 17-Mile Drive in Pebble Beach. You'll see everything from a souped-up vintage Subaru SVX to a pristine Ferrari F430 to an elegant 1932 Bentley sputtering defiantly in the face of time.

Part of Car Week is the pageantry; owners show off their sheetmetal and carbon fiber on the Pebble Beach lawn and on the streets. Another aspect includes the buying and selling of vehicles with price tags that are not for anyone with a weak stomach. And in this market, used cars are fetching more than ever and creating a buying frenzy that hasn't slowed down quite yet. Dozens of them will command millions, and a few hammers will drop in the eight-figure range.

It was difficult to pick just five out of the 1,200 or so lots that will be available in California this weekend, but we prevailed. Take a look at our selection of cars with heritage, character and personality.