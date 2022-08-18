Christian von Koenigsegg started building vehicle prototypes in his garage at the age of 22, intending to rock the world with his supercars. He debuted the CC8S, a 655-horsepower beast, as his first production prototype at the Paris Motor Show in 2000, and didn't stop there.
In 2015, Koenigsegg launched the Regera plug-in hybrid, which is powered by three electric motors and a twin-turbo V8 for a system total of 1,500 hp. The 2019 Regera is up for auction with Broad Arrow Auctions, and it's one of only 80 examples of the Regera built between 2016 and 2022. This specimen includes the $145,000 Ghost package, which employs a lip spoiler at the front and a pair of rear winglets to reduce downforce by 20%.
With an estimated sale price of $3,000,000 to $3,300,000, this Regera is for serious collectors and one can only hope whoever buys it will take it out for a spin every now and then.