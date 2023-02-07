The 2024 BMW X6 is a midsize luxury SUV, based on the X5 but with a slanted rear section of the roof to give it a more stylish, sleeker look than the X5's boxy profile. So closely related are the two SUVs that when one gets an update, the other one will too. And that's exactly what's happening for 2024.

Exterior styling updates are largely confined to the front and rear lights, but there are also changes to the grille surround and lower intakes and various small details. Inside, there's a striking new screen setup, which features a curved display, similar to the one found in the iX, BMW's futuristic electric SUV. Other changes to the interior layout include reprofiled air vents, a new gear selector and a few more touch-sensitive buttons. Both available engines feature the same displacement as the outgoing versions, but very little else is shared. The inline six-cylinder engine in the xDrive 40i gains a whole lot of power, while the turbocharged V8 in the M60 xDrive has been redesigned altogether.

What's under the X6's hood?

Two powertrains are available for the 2024 X6. All-wheel drive is standard across the board and the 40i designation comes equipped with a redesigned 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine. The new engine cranks out 375 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque, which is a substantial increase of 40 hp and 51 lb-ft over the six-cylinder used in 2023 X6. It also has an updated mild hybrid system that helps to smooth out the engine's stop-start function and enhance acceleration and fuel efficiency. BMW estimates the six-cylinder version can sprint to 60 mph in just 5.2 seconds.

Models equipped with the turbocharged V8 are badged as M60 xDrive. The new 4.4-liter V8 churns out an impressive 523 hp and 553 lb-ft. It, too, is augmented by a 48-volt mild hybrid system to help with smoothness and quick bursts of even more power. It's safe to say this engine should help put the Sport in "Sports Activity Coupe" and get the M60 to 60 mph in just over 4 seconds flat. As with the inline-six variant, the mild hybrid system's electric motor has been integrated into the eight-speed transmission, allowing for tidier packaging and smoother stop-start operation.

M60 versions receive four-wheel steering, which is a great feature in tight parking lots and adds to stability at highway speeds. A self-leveling, two-axle air suspension is optional, and the adaptive M suspension is standard on the M60 model and optional on the six-cylinder 40i models.

How's the X6's interior?

The biggest change inside the X6 is a sizable single pane of glass that houses both the 12.3-inch digital instrument panel and the 14.9-inch center-mounted infotainment screen. More controls have been integrated into the digital interface, something buyers may or may not like. Reprofiled air vents almost disappear into the newly designed dashboard.

A mix of traditional with virtual touch-sensitive buttons exist around the X6's iDrive controller for functions like the parking brake, drive modes and the optional two-axle air suspension. A gear selector with a new design sits among the buttons and, as on other higher-end BMWs, it can be optioned in glass.

Standard upholstery is a synthetic leather BMW calls Sensafin and features a bold, quilted design but natural leather can also be specified, as well as BMW's very comfortable multi-contour front seats with both heating and ventilation. We don't anticipate more headroom being added to the rear seats of the X6, so if you're likely to carry adult-size passengers you might want to look at the more traditionally styled X5.

How's the X6's tech?

Behind the new digital screens is BMW's new Operating System 8. Faster and more flexible, the new OS allows for increased connectivity and features a more smartphone-esque menu structure. Another nifty new feature is the augmented reality functionality for the navigation system. Allowing for more precise turn-by-turn directions, systems like these are very helpful when you're dealing with unfamiliar areas and difficult intersections.

Other tech features include a new digital key for both Apple and Android phone users, an orchestrated entry lighting display, automated parking controllable from either inside or outside of the vehicle, and a new semi-automated hands-free driving system capable of speeds up to 85 mph on selected highways.

What's the price for the 2024 BMW X6?

Pricing starts at $74,895 for the X6 xDrive40i, including the destination fee. That's $6,400 more than the X5 xDrive40i. Such is the price for style. The boffo X6 M60i will set you back $94,595. Of course, this is all before you add a single option, of which we're sure there will be plenty to consider once the X6 goes on sale this spring.