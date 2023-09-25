Driven: 2024 Nissan Z Nismo Is the Sports Car We Hoped It Would Be

Even with the bump in power given to the Nismo's engine, the character of the twin-turbo V6 remains the same. It has a broad powerband with a lot of torque under 4,500 rpm, allowing you to hold gears between corners or even use a taller gear in an effort to keep wheelspin to a minimum. While Nissan wouldn't reveal the Nismo's 0-60 mph time, I think that with the stickier tires and the addition of standard launch control, the hi-po Z will likely hit the magic speed in about 4 seconds flat.

Into the real world

Even with Nissan's claims that the Z Nismo is track-ready, most people will put far more miles under their belts on the road. So I ventured out onto the real and sometimes good and sometimes broken pavement of Northern California to see what the Nismo offered.

Again, it felt like a proper sports car. Where the standard Z is far more plush — its comfortable ride is one of its high points — the Nismo is pretty firm at all times. There are three drive modes, but none adjust the suspension; there are no adaptive dampers like there are on the Mustang Dark Horse or M2.

That's not necessarily bad. In my brief time behind the wheel, I think Nissan got it right for the Nismo; it's a sports car and it rides like a sports car. There is a bit of jostling over rougher surfaces, but the ride quality never degrades into anything remotely uncomfortable and the car can still soak up larger dips. I like that Nissan focused on getting the baseline correct from the get-go instead of leaving it to the driver to hopefully figure out through various suspension firmness settings.