First Drive: 2023 Dodge Hornet Is the Performance CUV No One Asked For

Your eyes don't deceive you: What you see before you really is a new Dodge — the first new Dodge, it's worth noting, since the Charger and Durango debuted well over a decade ago. At first glance, the 2023 Dodge Hornet is the anti-Dodge. It's a small crossover that bears little familial resemblance — both in terms of styling and concept — to the aggressively masculine, supercharged V8-powered Charger, Challenger and Durango. But a look at its powertrains illustrates how this compact SUV still shares a spirit with those vehicles. The engines are just a bit more 21st century.

What's under the Hornet's hood?

Most other extra-small crossovers prioritize efficiency over performance. For example, check out the modest outputs of the Honda HR-V (158 horsepower) and Toyota Corolla Cross (169 hp). But credit Dodge for keeping its performance-oriented image on point for the Hornet. For the base GT trim, Dodge fits a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder good for a muscular 268 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. That's quite a lot for a little SUV and it's comparable to what you get from a performance hatch, like a Volkswagen GTI.

Paired to a nine-speed automatic and standard all-wheel drive, the powertrain combination is said to be good for a 0-60 mph sprint of 6.5 seconds. That's quicker than just about every other model in the class and should keep it neck-and-neck with the other hot rod of this class, the Mazda CX-30 with its available turbocharged 250-hp engine.

If you want a surer bet in your quest for stoplight dominance, wait a little longer for the Hornet R/T. The R/T swaps in a turbocharged 1.3-liter four-cylinder instead. While that doesn't sound impressive on its own, the R/T's plug-in hybrid component really gives this Hornet its stinger.

Combined output between the engine and electric motor stands at 288 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. The Hornet R/T utilizes a six-speed auto and all-wheel drive — good, Dodge says, for a 5.6-second dash to 60 mph. However, that's only if you engage the PowerShot feature, which temporarily supplies the Hornet with extra 30 hp for a limited time, presumably by draining the battery a bit quicker. Dodge says that without PowerShot engaged, the R/T's 0-60 mph time stands at roughly 7.1 seconds.

The R/T isn't just about running lightning laps, however. It's also the more practical of the two powertrains. The 15.5-kWh battery pack is expected to deliver more than 30 miles of all-electric range on a full charge. Expect a recharge to take about 2.5 hours using a Level 2 charger.

How does the Dodge Hornet drive?

I briefly drove a Dodge Hornet R/T and a Hornet GT, and both were equipped with the optional Tech Pack and Track Pack. The Tech Pack adds more advanced driving aids while the Track Pack includes an adaptive dual-mode suspension, upgraded brakes, 20-inch wheels and all-season performance tires. So equipped, the GT offers a relatively spirited driving experience. It's about half a foot longer than a Mazda CX-30, so you won't confuse this for a hot hatch. But it offers enough pep, particularly in Sport mode, to satisfy that itch.

What about the R/T? More horsepower and the eco-cred benefit of being a plug-in hybrid promises to be the best of both worlds. And that's sort of true, at least when you have it in Sport mode. Otherwise, the R/T drives a lot like a vehicle with a 1.3-liter engine. Which is to say, it won't be music to the ears of many Dodge enthusiasts.

I was underwhelmed by the Hornet's dual-mode suspension. My drive route took me along twisty roads that varied in smoothness. The suspension did a decent job of soaking up bumps, though at times the car would continue to wallow around some after hitting an uneven patch of road. It felt a bit like driving on top of a Slinky. We'll have a more definitive take on the Hornet's ride and handling once we're able to perform our full round of testing at the Edmunds test track.

What's the deal with PowerShot?

In order to get the 5.6-second 0-60 mph time that Dodge cites for the Hornet R/T, you need to use PowerShot. To engage PowerShot, the Hornet must be in Sport mode. You can then pull back both paddle shifters together, which allows the vehicle to go through a brief systems check. At this point, you must, essentially, push the throttle pedal to the floor to engage PowerShot. There is a detent past full throttle that engages the feature, which can be activated from a stop and while in motion. I tried out the feature a few times during our drive, and while it absolutely perks up the Hornet, I was also left wondering why one would expect anything less from smashing the throttle while the vehicle is in motion.

How comfortable is the Dodge Hornet?

I drove a Hornet R/T with Alcantara synthetic suede seats and a Hornet GT Plus with leather seats and found both pleasant. If you have long legs, or a wider stance while seated, you might find your right leg bouncing against the hard plastic of the center console. That will get old after a while.

The back seat has plenty of legroom, even for taller passengers. The Hornet is a bit longer than vehicles like the Mazda CX-30 and Honda HR-V and that extra length is probably best felt as a rear passenger. With that said, the back seat is a bit flat and it may be uncomfortable over long rides. And while there are a pair of vents and USB ports (one standard and one USB-C), it's a relatively spartan experience.

Road and wind noise is also very noticeable whether on the highway or on backroads. The test Hornets I drove had the optional 20-inch wheels and tires, but it's hard to say if the Hornet's shoes were much of a factor. Two other nitpicks: The paddle shifters make the turn signal and windshield wiper stalks a difficult reach, and the turn signal noise was pretty irritating.

How's the Hornet's tech?

The Hornet comes standard with a dual-screen cockpit, with a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel in front of the driver and a 10.25-inch touchscreen in the center. The latter is loaded with the Uconnect5 user interface, which we've liked in other Stellantis products like the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Wagoneer. The system also supports wireless smartphone connectivity via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; the HR-V and Toyota Corolla Cross don't. GT Plus and R/T Plus models even add some extra oomph from the audio system in the form of a 14-speaker Harman Kardon unit.

Wireless Apple CarPlay worked well and connected to our phone quickly. Wireless charging through the pad under the center screen? Not so much. My iPhone 12 actually lost charge during the 90 minutes it was "charging" on the pad — and that's without being actively connected to Apple CarPlay for the majority of the drive.

How's the Hornet's storage?

As far as the trunk is concerned, not bad! Dodge claims 27 cubic feet of storage space for the GT with the back seats folded up. (The R/T has less because of its hybrid powertrain.) That's comparable to the Volkswagen Taos, which is a similarly sized compact SUV. It's more than what is offered by the Honda HR-V and Mazda CX-30, and the Hornet has a neat pass-through feature for long, skinny items.

Storage for small items is another matter. The water bottle holders are rather small and pedestrian, and the center console is also small. If you regularly carry a small bag or purse, you're probably going to end up leaving it on the passenger seat … or in a passenger's lap. That's also true in the back seat, where there just isn't much small-item storage to speak of.

How economical is the Dodge Hornet?

The Hornet GT starts at $31,590 (with destination), while the Hornet R/T will set you back $41,590 in base trim. But to get a Hornet RT Plus you'll be shelling out an additional $5,000. All that is to say, this is a pricey compact SUV. The Taos starts at just over $24,000, while the Chevrolet Trailblazer is even more economical.

Of course, Dodge will argue neither of those models gets you the type of performance you get with the Hornet. And that is true. You get just 158 horsepower with the Taos, and the Trailblazer only offers 137 hp in its base trim. If you want more than 200 horsepower and plug-in hybrid versatility in your compact SUV, the Hornet is the only vehicle that will do. Whether those extra horses are worth the extra dough, well, that's for you to decide.

Then there's the matter of fuel economy: This is a relatively heavy car, weighing in at around 3,700 pounds in the GT trim. And that, combined with its strong engine, hasn't done its mpg any favors. The trip computer in the GT I drove reported I was getting about 25 mpg, which is in line with EPA estimates. That's quite a bit worse than the competition. The R/T, at least, has the potential to save a lot on gas as long as you're able to charge on a frequent basis.