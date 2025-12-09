Fiat Is Going to Sell Yet Another Car You Won't Buy

This isn't a joke, by the way; we aren't all being punk'd. Fiat CEO Olivier Francois confirmed the news himself during Art Week in Miami, where the company unveiled a one-off Topolino done up by Brazilian painter Romero Britto.

"I'm happy to share that we'll be bringing the Fiat Topolino to the U.S., with more details to come next year," Francois said.

This honestly isn't a complete surprise; Fiat has been showing the Topolino at various events in the U.S. throughout the year, including the Los Angeles Auto Show and Woodward Dream Cruise in metro Detroit. Francois said the Topolino has been "creating tremendous excitement among consumers," which, like, OK, it's cheeky and cheerful and festive and all. But "tremendous excitement" does not automatically equal tremendous sales. Just ask any station wagon with a manual transmission.