Fiat Is Going to Sell Yet Another Car You Won't Buy

In what is sure to be an outstanding business decision, Fiat will bring the Topolino microcar to the U.S.

  • The Fiat Topolino microcar is going to be sold in the U.S.
  • Technically classified as a quadricycle in Europe, the Topolino has between 40-47 miles of EV range.
  • How much will it cost? We don't know, but we're certain it'll be too much. That's how much.

This cute lil' nugget is the Fiat Topolino. It's based on the Citroën Ami, which some of you might know as the car that famously flipped over in Monaco while rounding one of the city's hairpin turns. It's electric. It makes 8 whole horsepower. Its top speed is 28 mph.

Oh, and Fiat is going to sell it in the U.S. 

This isn't a joke, by the way; we aren't all being punk'd. Fiat CEO Olivier Francois confirmed the news himself during Art Week in Miami, where the company unveiled a one-off Topolino done up by Brazilian painter Romero Britto.

"I'm happy to share that we'll be bringing the Fiat Topolino to the U.S., with more details to come next year," Francois said.

This honestly isn't a complete surprise; Fiat has been showing the Topolino at various events in the U.S. throughout the year, including the Los Angeles Auto Show and Woodward Dream Cruise in metro Detroit. Francois said the Topolino has been "creating tremendous excitement among consumers," which, like, OK, it's cheeky and cheerful and festive and all. But "tremendous excitement" does not automatically equal tremendous sales. Just ask any station wagon with a manual transmission.

Fiat currently sells one (1) vehicle in the U.S.: the electric 500e, a car so not good it earned a "below average" Edmunds rating. The Topolino is 3.5 feet shorter in length than the already tiny 500e — it's actually classified as a quadricycle in Europe — and has an estimated driving range of between 40 and 47 miles. A car like this does make sense as a runabout for super-tight European city centers. But in America — even in places like New York, Chicago or Los Angeles — it's simply too small. It's tinier than a Smart Fortwo, another microcar that bit the dust.

Maybe Fiat is hoping to be the No. 1 brand among senior citizens and will exclusively target golf cart communities like The Villages in Florida. You could totally see one of these with an upside-down pineapple decal, right?

by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

edited by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

