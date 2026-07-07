Ferrari Admits Luce Backlash Was Bigger Than Expected

— Maranello, Italy

Ferrari knew its first electric car would cause a meltdown with many of its fans. But the Italian brand now says it didn’t expect the negative feedback about the $640,000 Luce to be quite so intense.

Ferrari's global marketing director, Emanuele Carando, told me that the company was "expecting a strong reaction, a very polarizing reaction, [but] we didn’t expect such a magnitude." Carando thinks there's no such thing as bad news, and the massive backlash to the Luce's design has effectively served as massive free advertising for the car.

"Being a marketing director, I was very pleased. Ferrari is such a loved marque that belongs to everybody, and everybody has a right to say something about it. Still, whenever you develop something new, the novelty scares everybody," Carando said.