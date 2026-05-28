New Opportunity or Huge Mistake? Here's Our Verdict on the Ferrari Luce EV

The Luce presents Ferrari with the opportunity to take a risk

Given that it will most likely serve as one of a set of keys needed to unlock access to the Prancing Horse's most special models, aka the cars people actually want, not even the Luce EV's $640,000 starting price will prevent it from finding willing homes. I'd be very interested in unsealing Apple's archives to see just how close the Luce comes to the Apple car that should've been but never was.

I'm not particularly against the Luce in the metal. Sure, there's a whiff of Jaguar I-Pace meets the iPhone 5C, but it's far from the most visually offensive EV on sale and, hey, It even has a rear window. The cabin seems like a nice place to be as well, and the mix of digital-analog instruments is a trend I wouldn't mind catching on.

My biggest gripe with the Luce is not about the problems it creates, but the ones it doesn't fix. Peep the results of any of the major auctions over the last 12 months, and you'll find no shortage of evidence that even the speculators believe Ferrari's best work lies in its past. Despite how technologically advanced the latest cars are, they’re starting to lose us normies, and the Luce has us tuning in for all the wrong reasons.

Ferrari can live with cratering residuals (although the stock is down 11% year to date). What's a few Romas and a Purosangue with $150,000 in options when there's a Daytona SP3 on the line? What it can't survive, however, is a drop in relevancy. After all, Ferrari is the Prancing Horse first and a carmaker second.

— Gabriel Vega Cortés, vehicle test editor