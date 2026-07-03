Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale Reinvents the Stick-Shift

Ferrari combined the 12Cilindri's 830-horsepower V12 with a so-called Manuale By-Wire system that is surely one of the greatest dynamic tricks ever seen in car manufacturing. While the Manuale starts in auto mode to retain its fuel economy ratings, pump the clutch and the first six of the dual-clutch transmission's eight gears become available through the manual-style gearbox.

I was allowed to play with deconstructed elements of the Manuale By-Wire system and the physical car, and the tac-tac feel and metal-ping sound of shifting through the aluminum gate felt super real. The clutch felt similarly authentic, and Ferrari said the pedal requires about 30 pounds of force to move.

The aluminum shifter itself is not decorative. It uses sensors and mechanical kinematics to generate real resistance and load variation to mimic the feel of a traditional manual. Meanwhile, the by-wire clutch uses precise sensors to translate pedal positioning to hydraulic actuation of the transmission's clutch pack. That means the gears will shift only as well as the driver demands. Just like in a real stick-shift car, get the timing right on the clutch and it’ll be smooth, but get it wrong and Ferrari says the Manuale will happily jerk or even stall — but software will prevent destructive mis-shifts into the wrong gear.