Put simply, in today's market, trying to offset higher fuel costs with a new vehicle purchase can quickly turn a $5 gas problem into a nearly $50,000 decision.

Trade-in value can also further complicate the equation. When gas prices spike, demand for less fuel-efficient vehicles often softens, which can put downward pressure on trade-in values for larger vehicles or models with lower fuel economy. That dynamic can further increase the cost of switching vehicles at exactly the moment many drivers begin thinking about fuel savings.

Taken together, these factors mean many drivers may simply absorb higher fuel prices rather than replacing their vehicle in the short term.

Who may be more responsive to rising fuel prices

But there is one group of shoppers who may be more responsive to changes in fuel prices: consumers who are already planning to replace their vehicle, such as drivers approaching the end of a lease or preparing to trade in an aging car. For those shoppers, rising fuel costs could still influence what type of vehicle they choose next.

A potential bright spot: More electrified vehicles are entering the used market

According to Edmunds data, the mix of vehicles expected to return from leases in 2026 includes a significantly higher share of electrified vehicles than in previous years. While internal combustion vehicles made up 93% of expected lease returns in 2025, that share is projected to fall to 82% in 2026.

At the same time, electrified vehicles will represent a much larger portion of those returning vehicles. The share of battery electric vehicles is projected to rise from 2% of lease returns in 2025 to 8% in 2026, while hybrids and plug-in hybrids will also account for a larger portion of off-lease inventory.

For some lessees returning an electric vehicle this year, buying out the lease may not be the most economical option. Residual values set when those vehicles were originally leased may now exceed the price of comparable used vehicles on the market. As a result, more lessees may choose to return their vehicles at the end of the lease rather than purchase them, potentially adding supply to the used EV market.

As more of these vehicles enter the used market, shoppers looking to reduce fuel costs may find more affordable electrified options than buying new. Because many of these vehicles are only a few years old, buyers may also benefit from improved range and technology compared with earlier EV models.