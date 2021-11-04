We’ve waited and wondered and now we finally have our first good look at the 2024 Volkswagen ID.Buzz. Volkswagen showed off the new ID.5 and ID.5 GTX yesterday, but we aren’t getting those swoopy versions of the ID.4 crossover SUV. The car we will get, however, was teased near the end of VW’s near 12-minute long presentation.

The rainbow camo-clad ID.Buzz in the video looks far closer to the production version than the concept that was shown at Pebble Beach a few years ago. The overall look of the car hasn’t changed much, but important bits like mirrors, real door handles, the real VW badge and wheels that look production-ready are all present and correct in the teaser we saw.