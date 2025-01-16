Edmunds Top Rated Awards 2025: Here Are the Finalists

Every year, we drive and test hundreds of cars, but only a few stand out and earn an Edmunds Top Rated Award. And unlike other awards, the Edmunds Top Rated honor isn't just reserved for all-new or heavily refreshed cars — every single vehicle currently on sale is eligible. That makes picking the winners even tougher.

We'll be crowning our winners in each category on January 22, 2025, and one vehicle will win our coveted Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best award.

Here are the finalists in each category.