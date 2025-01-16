Edmunds Top Rated Awards 2025: Here Are the Finalists

Here are the 17 contenders across six categories

Edmunds Top Rated Awards 2025 teaser
  • written by
    edited by
  • The Edmunds Top Rated Awards 2025 will be announced on January 22.
  • We will crown six winners across six categories.
  • One winner will also be named Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best 2025.

Every year, we drive and test hundreds of cars, but only a few stand out and earn an Edmunds Top Rated Award. And unlike other awards, the Edmunds Top Rated honor isn't just reserved for all-new or heavily refreshed cars — every single vehicle currently on sale is eligible. That makes picking the winners even tougher.

We'll be crowning our winners in each category on January 22, 2025, and one vehicle will win our coveted Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best award.

Here are the finalists in each category.

Consider These Recommendations
2025 Honda Civic Sport Hybrid sedan driving

Edmunds Top Rated Car 2025

2024 Ford F-150 front 3/4

Edmunds Top Rated Truck 2025

2025-Hyundai-Tucson-Hybrid-01-f34-10072024-edmunds.jpg

Edmunds Top Rated SUV 2025

BMW i5 front angle

Edmunds Top Rated Electric Car 2025

2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash front 3/4

Edmunds Top Rated Electric Truck 2025

2025 Chevy Equinox EV driving

Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV 2025

Nick Yekikianby

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Steven Ewingedited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

Back to Top
Back to Top