Edmunds Top Rated Vehicle Awards Are Out for 2026

Edmunds Top Rated Car: Honda Civic Hybrid

The Honda Civic maintains its spot from last year as the Edmunds Top Rated Car for 2026. With its available hybrid powertrain, the Civic achieves up to an EPA-estimated 49 mpg in combined city/highway driving, which is excellent for a small car. On top of that, the Civic Hybrid provides quick acceleration, roomy seating, and an upscale interior design that's nicer than what you'll find in the competition. Another bonus: The Civic Hybrid is available as a sedan or as a hatchback with extra cargo space.

Starting price for a Civic sedan with the hybrid engine: $30,590