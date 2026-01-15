Falling Underwater on a Car Loan Is Becoming More Common and Expensive Than Ever

While the increase in the average trade-in age for underwater vehicles has been relatively modest, the data shows a much sharper rise in the amount of negative equity being carried into trade-ins. That divergence points to a growing disconnect between how long consumers are keeping their vehicles and how quickly loan balances are coming down.

Many buyers who financed vehicles with longer loan terms have returned to the market on a cadence they're accustomed to, only to find that their remaining loan balance is far higher than expected relative to their vehicle's present-day value. Many consumers likely operated under the assumption that by the time they were ready to trade in their current vehicle, they would at least break even on their loan, if not have a small amount of positive equity to roll into their next purchase. But the data suggests that assumption is increasingly no longer holding true.

As a result, some buyers may respond to this mismatch by extending their next loan rather than addressing the underlying debt. Edmunds data shows that 40.7% of new-vehicle purchases involving negative equity are now financed with 84-month loans, underscoring how longer terms are increasingly being used to manage higher balances. While this approach can lower monthly payments in the short term, it often delays equity recovery and increases the likelihood that negative equity will carry over again in the future.

Five-figure negative equity is becoming more common

The rise in negative equity is increasingly concentrated at much higher dollar amounts.

In Q4 2025, a record 27% of underwater trade-ins carried five-figure negative equity, or balances of $10,000 or more. Among those owners, 17.4% owed between $10,000 and $15,000, while 9.2% carried balances above $15,000 — both record highs.

For buyers carrying balances at this level, the financial gap to overcome before reaching positive territory is substantial, making it far more difficult to replace a vehicle without carrying over debt and feeling as if they will never get ahead with payments vs. principal.