Used Cars Are Lingering on Lots as Prices Climb, But EVs Are Moving Fast

The state of the used vehicle market in Q3 2025

Affordability pressures continued to shape the used market in Q3, slowing turnover and testing car shoppers' patience. The average transaction price (ATP) for 3-year-old vehicles rose to $31,067, up 5% year over year from $29,578 in Q3 2024. The increase in price was accompanied by a noticeable uptick in days to turn (DTT) — the average number of days a vehicle sits on a dealer lot before selling — rising from 37 days in Q3 2024 to 41 days in Q3 2025, the slowest third-quarter pace since 2017, when 3-year-old vehicles sold for nearly $10,000 less.

The last time 3-year-old vehicles crossed the $30,000 mark in Q3 was 2022, when new-car shortages kept buyers in the used market. Today, with inventory restored, many are holding out rather than paying near-new prices.

The longer selling window shows that buyers are becoming more selective, weighing high used vehicle prices against new-car incentives — a shift that continues to reshape dealer turnover across segments.

But not every part of the market is slowing. EVs bucked the trend, selling in an average of 34 days — the fastest of any powertrain. Despite limited model availability in 2022 and slower adoption on the new-car side, eight of the 20 fastest-selling 3-year-old vehicles were EVs, underscoring their growing appeal among shoppers seeking value and lower operating costs.

The fastest-selling used vehicles sit at the extremes