- The ATP for 3-year-old vehicles reached $31,067 in Q3 2025, up 5% year over year.
- The price increase came with a noticeable uptick in lot times, rising from 37 days in Q3 2024 to 41 days in Q3 2025 — the slowest third-quarter pace since 2017.
- EVs bucked the trend, selling in an average of 34 days — the fastest turnover of any powertrain.
- Despite limited availability of 2022 EV models, they still represented eight of the 20 fastest-selling 3-year-old vehicles, highlighting growing interest among used-car shoppers.
Used Cars Are Lingering on Lots as Prices Climb, But EVs Are Moving Fast
At an average price of $31,067, 3-year-old cars took 41 days to sell in Q3 — the slowest pace since 2017
Sustained high prices are starting to slow the typically rapid pace of used car sales. Yet as shoppers grow more deal-focused, an unexpected bright spot has emerged: EVs, despite cooling momentum on the new-car side, are being scooped up faster than any other powertrain in the used market.
The state of the used vehicle market in Q3 2025
Affordability pressures continued to shape the used market in Q3, slowing turnover and testing car shoppers' patience. The average transaction price (ATP) for 3-year-old vehicles rose to $31,067, up 5% year over year from $29,578 in Q3 2024. The increase in price was accompanied by a noticeable uptick in days to turn (DTT) — the average number of days a vehicle sits on a dealer lot before selling — rising from 37 days in Q3 2024 to 41 days in Q3 2025, the slowest third-quarter pace since 2017, when 3-year-old vehicles sold for nearly $10,000 less.
The last time 3-year-old vehicles crossed the $30,000 mark in Q3 was 2022, when new-car shortages kept buyers in the used market. Today, with inventory restored, many are holding out rather than paying near-new prices.
The longer selling window shows that buyers are becoming more selective, weighing high used vehicle prices against new-car incentives — a shift that continues to reshape dealer turnover across segments.
But not every part of the market is slowing. EVs bucked the trend, selling in an average of 34 days — the fastest of any powertrain. Despite limited model availability in 2022 and slower adoption on the new-car side, eight of the 20 fastest-selling 3-year-old vehicles were EVs, underscoring their growing appeal among shoppers seeking value and lower operating costs.
The fastest-selling used vehicles sit at the extremes
Shoppers of 3-year-old vehicles tend to gravitate toward two distinct types of inventory — and most cars outside those ranges take longer to sell.
The lowest-priced vehicles remain the easiest to sell because buyers are mostly willing to overlook mileage in exchange for affordability. In Q3, 3-year-old vehicles priced between $10,000 and $15,000 with 20,000-29,999 miles sold in 24 days on average. Even so, there’s a limit to that trade-off: Once mileage exceeds 50,000 miles, those same vehicles lingered closer to 40 days on the lot.
Conversely, a segment of shoppers finds the most value in barely used near-new vehicles. Models priced from $30,000 to $35,000 with fewer than 10,000 miles sold in 34 days, as buyers prioritized premium condition without paying full new-car prices.
The challenge for dealers is that most inventory doesn’t fall into either of these categories — and the mid-priced, mid-mileage vehicles that dominate the market take the longest to move, often over 40 days before selling.
EVs stand out as the fastest-selling powertrain
While most 3-year-old vehicles are taking longer to sell, one powertrain type continues to stand out: EVs. In Q3, fully electric models sold in an average of 34 days, the fastest of any powertrain — ahead of hybrids (40 days), diesels (41 days) and gas vehicles (43 days). Plug-in hybrids took the longest to move, averaging 47 days before sale. EVs' quicker turnover is closely tied to lower mileage and pricing compared to other 3-year-old vehicles. Electric models averaged 35,661 miles versus 39,525 miles for gas vehicles and sold for an average of $29,922, about $1,100 less than gas counterparts.
Pricing distribution also plays a key role: Nearly two-thirds of 3-year-old EVs (63.1%) fall in the $20,000–$30,000 range, compared with 42.5% of other vehicles, giving used EV shoppers a broad selection of attainable options.
Mileage distribution offers another advantage for used EVs: Nearly two-thirds (66.3%) have under 40,000 miles, compared with 56.8% of other 3-year-old vehicles. Only 17.8% of EVs exceed 50,000 miles, versus 27.2% of other vehicles — underscoring how most used EVs enter the market with lighter use and could contribute to stronger perceived value.
20 Fastest-Selling Models — Q3 2025
Make
Model
Fuel
Days to Turn
3-Year-Old ATP
Original MSRP
Used vs. New
|Tesla
|Model S
|EV
|21.5
|$44,621
|$115,356
|-$70,735
|Tesla
|Model 3
|EV
|24
|$24,447
|$57,009
|-$32,562
|Cadillac
|CT5
|gas
|25.8
|$31,549
|$52,179
|-$20,630
|Tesla
|Model Y
|EV
|26.3
|$27,624
|$69,017
|-$41,393
|Lexus
|NX 350h
|hybrid
|26.9
|$40,575
|$49,520
|-$8,945
|Lexus
|NX 250
|gas
|27.5
|$32,161
|$42,308
|-$10,147
|Lexus
|RX 350L
|gas
|28.7
|$39,773
|$59,049
|-$19,276
|Toyota
|Corolla Hybrid
|hybrid
|28.9
|$20,238
|$26,823
|-$6,585
|Kia
|Rio
|gas
|29.5
|$14,203
|$18,912
|-$4,709
|Lexus
|NX 350
|gas
|29.6
|$36,573
|$49,895
|-$13,322
|Hyundai
|Ioniq 5
|EV
|29.7
|$23,964
|$50,660
|-$26,696
|Volkswagen
|ID.4
|EV
|30.9
|$23,145
|$49,071
|-$25,926
|Toyota
|GR Supra
|gas
|31
|$50,322
|$57,796
|-$7,474
|Honda
|Accord
|gas
|31.3
|$24,895
|$32,096
|-$7,201
|Audi
|e-tron
|EV
|31.7
|$28,322
|$77,342
|-$49,020
|Honda
|Passport
|gas
|31.9
|$31,446
|$43,855
|-$12,409
|Kia
|EV6
|EV
|32
|$24,447
|$54,167
|-$29,720
|Ford
|Mustang Mach-E
|EV
|32.4
|$26,920
|$57,018
|-$30,098
|Toyota
|Corolla Cross
|gas
|32.7
|$23,902
|$28,245
|-$4,343
Drilling down to the model level, electrification remains a defining trait among the quickest-selling vehicles, with half of the top 20 either fully or partially electric. Strictly gas-powered models leaned more toward practical, proven nameplates from import brands, underscoring steady demand for reliability and familiarity even as newer technologies gain traction.
Used EVs, meanwhile, deliver one of the strongest value propositions in the market. When viewed against their original MSRPs, many have depreciated dramatically, offering shoppers access to advanced technology and performance at prices far below new. In many ways, used EV buyers are embracing technology that's just one generation old, while new EV buyers still face the risk of paying premium prices for models that evolve rapidly year over year.
One major drawback: A limited supply of used EVs
Despite strong shopper interest, 3-year-old EVs remain scarce, representing only 1.6% of total 3-year-old inventory in Q3. That scarcity helps explain their quick turnover — buyers act fast when they find one — and signals that supply will remain tight as newer EV model years only recently began entering the used market in meaningful volume.
Edmunds says
The used car market continues to challenge both shoppers and dealers as prices climb and vehicles spend longer on lots.
For consumers, higher prices and longer lot times offer them a chance to slow down the process, make more informed choices, and get the right vehicle. With more time, consumers could stand to benefit from looking into more powertrains, brands, and vehicles with varying mileage to uncover the best value in a tight market.
For dealers, the elimination of the highly visible federal credit for new EVs could push more shoppers toward the used market in search of affordability. Each opportunity to acquire a used EV presents a chance to emphasize its strong value proposition, offering advanced technology and performance at prices far below new or even original MSRPs.