- Resale ticket pricing for the World Cup Final has reached historic heights with an average price of $16,849 ($33,698 for two), in line with car market trends.
- Edmunds analysts compared World Cup Final ticket listings with used vehicle listings to show just how much car your ticket money can buy across three stadium seating tiers.
- Two seats in the cheapest section is the equivalent of purchasing a 2016 Toyota Sienna, while going all out for seats in the lowest level would equate to a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette or a 2024 Porsche Macan.
At These Prices, You're Not Buying World Cup Final Tickets. You're Buying a Car
We made an interactive graphic to help fans put prices in perspective
As the passion and intensity of the World Cup kicks off across North America, one storyline has united fans of the beautiful game like no other: insanely high ticket prices.
Unprecedented heights in pricing over the past decade felt familiar, and it got us thinking: When you stack up the costs for a pair of seats to the most anticipated match of the tournament — the World Cup Final — are we in the same ballpark (or in this case, pitch) as car prices?
Turns out, it's as clean a comparison as a Messi pass through the midfield.
Click around on the graphic below to see what vehicles can be purchased for the price of World Cup Final tickets across various sections of the stadium.
Pricing Overview: World Cup Final Ticket Listings vs. Used Car Listings (ticket listing data from TickPick as of June 15, 2026)
- Cheapest price of one ticket to the World Cup Final: $8,289 ($16,578 for two)
- Average price of one ticket to the World Cup Final: $16,849 ($33,698 for two)
- Current highest listed ticket to the World Cup Final: $120,969 ($241,969 for two)
- Average transaction price of a used vehicle in May 2026: $27,046
The Get-in Prices: 300 Level
For fans hunting for the absolute cheapest available seats, there’s no sugarcoating it: you’ll be paying more than any prior Final match on record. As of June 15, the absolute bare minimum you’d need to spend on two tickets to see the Final in-person is $16,578. For that money, you could drive off the lot in a 2015 Lexus IS ($15,520), 2016 Toyota Sienna ($16,660) or a 2021 Nissan…Kicks ($15,184).
Average View: 200 Level
Step up to a midrange seat and the vehicles get bigger and better. Two tickets at the average Final prices—in the 200 level of the stadium—will run you $33,698. Fans willing to fork over that dollar figure could snag a 2025 Ford Maverick ($32,620), 2024 Honda CR-V ($33,001) or a 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe ($33,507).
Best Seats in the House: 100 Level
For a premium experience with field-level views, the kind of seats you'll be talking about for years, you're looking at prices in the $50,000-$70,000 range, with some pairs topping the $200,000 mark. If you decided to shift that investment into something to hold onto long-term, you could drive off with no loan on a 2025 Toyota 4Runner ($50,164), 2024 Porsche Macan ($55,992) or a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette ($66,248).
Edmunds Says
Ticket prices for the World Cup Final should fluctuate as the match draws closer, and it’s possible the cost of seats climbs higher, leaving fans with even more to debate about what else they could do with the money. Big-ticket items carry real price tags and whether you’re buying a car or attending a historic sporting event, it’s helpful to put these big price tags in perspective.
Ticket pricing source: Ticket prices reflect publicly listed resale prices (inclusive of fees) on TickPick.com as of June 15, 2026, for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final (Sunday, July 19, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey). FIFA World Cup 2026 Final pricing is expected to fluctuate until kickoff.
Vehicle pricing source: Edmunds data on average used vehicle pricing is based on listings from U.S. dealerships captured on May 28, 2026.
General disclaimer: All vehicle values are illustrative estimates and subject to change based on geographic location, market fluctuations, vehicle condition and mileage, as well as trim level and options.