At These Prices, You're Not Buying World Cup Final Tickets. You're Buying a Car

Pricing Overview: World Cup Final Ticket Listings vs. Used Car Listings (ticket listing data from TickPick as of June 15, 2026)

Cheapest price of one ticket to the World Cup Final: $8,289 ($16,578 for two)

Average price of one ticket to the World Cup Final: $16,849 ($33,698 for two)

Current highest listed ticket to the World Cup Final: $120,969 ($241,969 for two)

Average transaction price of a used vehicle in May 2026: $27,046

The Get-in Prices: 300 Level

For fans hunting for the absolute cheapest available seats, there’s no sugarcoating it: you’ll be paying more than any prior Final match on record. As of June 15, the absolute bare minimum you’d need to spend on two tickets to see the Final in-person is $16,578. For that money, you could drive off the lot in a 2015 Lexus IS ($15,520), 2016 Toyota Sienna ($16,660) or a 2021 Nissan…Kicks ($15,184).

Average View: 200 Level

Step up to a midrange seat and the vehicles get bigger and better. Two tickets at the average Final prices—in the 200 level of the stadium—will run you $33,698. Fans willing to fork over that dollar figure could snag a 2025 Ford Maverick ($32,620), 2024 Honda CR-V ($33,001) or a 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe ($33,507).

Best Seats in the House: 100 Level

For a premium experience with field-level views, the kind of seats you'll be talking about for years, you're looking at prices in the $50,000-$70,000 range, with some pairs topping the $200,000 mark. If you decided to shift that investment into something to hold onto long-term, you could drive off with no loan on a 2025 Toyota 4Runner ($50,164), 2024 Porsche Macan ($55,992) or a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette ($66,248).

Edmunds Says

Ticket prices for the World Cup Final should fluctuate as the match draws closer, and it’s possible the cost of seats climbs higher, leaving fans with even more to debate about what else they could do with the money. Big-ticket items carry real price tags and whether you’re buying a car or attending a historic sporting event, it’s helpful to put these big price tags in perspective.

Ticket pricing source: Ticket prices reflect publicly listed resale prices (inclusive of fees) on TickPick.com as of June 15, 2026, for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final (Sunday, July 19, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey). FIFA World Cup 2026 Final pricing is expected to fluctuate until kickoff.

Vehicle pricing source: Edmunds data on average used vehicle pricing is based on listings from U.S. dealerships captured on May 28, 2026.

General disclaimer: All vehicle values are illustrative estimates and subject to change based on geographic location, market fluctuations, vehicle condition and mileage, as well as trim level and options.