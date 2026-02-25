How the Newest Used Cars Drove Unexpected Value for Consumers Late Last Year

In Q4 2025, current model-year used vehicles accounted for one in 12 used vehicle sales and sold for an average of $6,370 less than new

Edmunds Insights Q4 2025 Used Car Report Lead Image Showing Two Cars, One New 2025, and an identical-looking used 2025 car
  • Three-year-old used vehicles hit record Q4 prices and longer selling times in Q4 2025, weakening their long-standing role as the default value benchmark in the used market. 
  • During the same period, current model-year used vehicles made up 8% of all used sales, or roughly one in 12 vehicles sold.
  • Despite being the newest used vehicles available, current model-year used cars sold for an average of $6,370 less than new in Q4 2025, offering a clearer value alternative for consumers late last year.

For many car shoppers, 3-year-old vehicles are often viewed as a sweet spot in the used market and a familiar benchmark for balancing price, age and value, especially compared to new vehicles. But late last year, as prices for 3-year-old used vehicles climbed to record Q4 highs and vehicles spent longer on dealer lots before selling, a newer slice of inventory quietly offered a different value equation.

That newer slice of inventory was current model-year used vehicles, or cars from the 2025 model year that were already being sold as used. In Q4 2025, these vehicles sold for an average of $6,370 less than new and accounted for one in 12 used vehicle sales, creating distinct opportunities for shoppers willing to look beyond traditional 3-year-old used vehicles. 

The dynamics behind that shift become clearer when looking more closely at conditions in the traditional 3-year-old used market.

ATP and days to turn for 3 year old cars in q4 2025

The state of the used vehicle market in Q4 2025

In Q4 2025, 3-year-old used vehicles hit a record Q4 average transaction price of $30,699 and spent an average of 45 days on dealer lots before selling — the longest Q4 selling time since 2017.

Despite record-high transaction prices and longer selling times, residual values for 3-year-old vehicles edged closer to historical norms. In Q4 2025, these vehicles retained 66% of their original MSRP of $46,233, down from the unusually high residuals seen earlier in the decade. By comparison, the previous Q4 pricing record occurred in 2021, when 3-year-old vehicles averaged $30,519 while retaining 74% of their original MSRP of $41,008.

The fourth quarter's pricing environment reflected lingering supply constraints tied to lower lease originations in 2022, which limited the availability of traditional used inventory in subsequent years. At the same time, longer selling times suggested buyers were becoming more selective as newer used options entered the market. As a result, the price gap between 3-year-old used vehicles and current model-year used vehicles narrowed to its smallest level since Q4 2018, tightening the value spread between the two segments.

avg price for Current Model Year Used vs 3 Year old Used

Why the newest used vehicles became more visible late in the year

Each fourth quarter, a small but notable wave of the current model-year vehicles begins to appear on dealer lots. These vehicles cycle back into the market through early trade-ins or rental fleet turnover, often as consumers reassess their needs or as rental agencies refresh inventory ahead of the new year. While this inventory represents a relatively small share of the used market, its timing and condition make it especially relevant late in the year, when shoppers are weighing increasingly expensive used options against new vehicles still on the lot.

share of used sales derived from current model year (2015 - 2025)


In the 2025 calendar year, 3.5% of all new-vehicle trade-ins were 2025 model-year vehicles. While that share may appear modest, it becomes more meaningful at scale. With approximately 16 million new vehicles sold in 2025, and after excluding fleet sales (which account for roughly 20% of the market), retail transactions that included a trade-in translated to nearly a quarter-million 2025 model-year vehicles entering the used market through trade-ins alone.

Rental fleets represent another important source of current model-year used vehicles, particularly late in the year. While these off-rental units are harder to quantify precisely due to differences in ownership structures and disposal strategies across rental companies, inventory patterns consistently show that newer vehicles tend to reach retail lots as fleets refresh inventory ahead of the new model-year transition. This seasonal turnover helps explain why current model year used inventory is most visible in the fourth quarter, even if overall supply remains limited.

share of used cars that have come off rental fleets

When current model-year used vehicles compete most directly with new

The newest used-vehicle segment experienced significant volatility earlier in the decade, peaking in Q4 2022, when average transaction prices for current model-year used vehicles reached $50,124 (about $3,000 higher than the average new 2022 model, which sold for $46,810). That pricing inversion reflected severe supply disruptions across both new and used markets, when limited new-vehicle availability distorted typical pricing relationships.

average prices of new cars vs used cars from the current model-year (2025)


By Q4 2025, those conditions had eased. Current model-year used vehicles averaged $40,784, compared to $47,154 for new 2025 model-year vehicles — a difference of $6,370. With pricing once again favoring used over new, current model-year used vehicles emerged as a more compelling alternative for shoppers comparing nearly identical vehicles late in the year.

Where new vs. current model-year used comparisons worked — and where they didn’t

The ability to identify a like-for-like match between a new vehicle and a current model-year used vehicle varies significantly by segment. Comparability is strongest among SUVs and cars, which together account for 85.4% of current model-year used vehicle sales (60.7% SUVs and 24.7% cars), compared with 74.3% of total new-vehicle sales.

Share of new vs current model-year used cars by segment (2025)



Trucks present a different challenge. While pickups make up 20.8% of new-vehicle sales, they account for just 12.5% of current model-year used transactions, limiting the availability of comparable options. The wide range of trims, packages, and configurations common in trucks further reduces the likelihood of finding true one-to-one matches, an issue that exists even within the new-vehicle market and becomes more pronounced when shopping used.

Higher mileage delivered deeper discounts and faster turn among 2025 model-year used vehicles

Skip table
Vehicle mileage 
Share of sales
Discount from new (%)
Discount from new ($)
Days to turn
0-4,99931.6%85.2%$7,48052.9
5,000-9,99931.0%83.0%$8,91651.8
10,000-14,99915.1%80.6%$9,83642.1
15,000-19,99910.1%78.2%$10,19137.6
20,000-24,9995.8%76.8%$10,37638.7
25,000-30,0003.1%75.7%$10,58436.9
>30,0003.3%74.0%$11,74838.9

Mileage plays a significant role in how shoppers evaluate current model-year used vehicles. While low-mileage units account for a large share of sales, vehicles with higher mileages consistently offer deeper discounts from new and tend to sell more quickly.

In Q4 2025, current model-year used vehicles with less than 10,000 miles accounted for more than 60% of sales but carried smaller price discounts and remained on dealer lots longer. As mileage increased, discounts from new widened meaningfully — exceeding $10,000 for vehicles with more than 15,000 miles — while days to turn fell.

This pattern suggests that shoppers were increasingly willing to accept higher mileage in exchange for clearer savings. By contrast, lightly used vehicles with minimal mileage often presented a narrower value gap once new-vehicle incentives, lower financing rates, and original-owner benefits were taken into account.

The top 10 most frequently purchased current model-year used vehicles (Q4 2025)

Skip table
Make
Model
Mileage
Used ATP
New ATP
Difference from New ATP (%)
Difference from New ATP ($)
ToyotaCamry17,840$28,805$33,50686%$4,701
HondaCR-V11,171$33,219$36,83490%$3,615
Ram150015,365$48,024$63,65475%$15,630
HondaCivic10,436$27,211$29,65892%$2,447
ToyotaRAV411,463$30,612$34,54988%$3,937
SubaruOutback6,755$32,843$37,23288%$4,389
ToyotaCorolla12,288$21,558$24,58788%$3,029
HyundaiTucson11,836$27,068$34,14479%$7,077
MazdaCX-512,086$27,833$33,57783%$5,744
ChevroletTrax13,696$22,500$24,71191%$2,211

For a vehicle to appear consistently on the used market within its current model year, it must first sell in meaningful volume as a new vehicle. As a result, the most frequently purchased current model-year used vehicles tend to closely mirror the new-vehicle market's best-sellers.

While there are differences in brand mix, body styles and pricing, many of the vehicles most commonly purchased as current model-year used are familiar nameplates with broad appeal. In fact, eight of the 10 most frequently purchased current model-year used vehicles also rank among the top 20 best-selling new vehicles, underscoring how popularity on the new side often translates directly into availability and demand in the used market.

Where the price gap is widest: Current model-year used vs. new (Q4 2025)

Skip table
Make
Model
Mileage
Used ATP
New ATP
Difference from New ATP (%)
Difference from New ATP ($)
JeepWrangler 4xe4,980$42,940$62,81368%$19,873
DodgeCharger3,469$40,595$60,30667%$19,711
ToyotabZ4X4,605$27,513$41,28167%$13,768
GenesisGV606,533$37,039$55,68466%$18,645
GenesisElectrified GV705,557$47,094$71,10666%$24,012
AudiQ4 E-tron5,419$35,234$54,43665%$19,201
NissanAriya3,518$29,340$46,35063%$17,010
HondaPrologue4,377$31,816$51,62962%$19,813
ChevroletEquinox EV9,703$25,805$42,79060%$16,985
NissanLeaf7,394$17,826$31,00257%$13,176

While the most frequently purchased current model-year used vehicles tend to be familiar, high-volume nameplates, the vehicles with the largest price gaps versus new tell a simpler story. In these cases, the savings from buying used are substantial enough to stand on their own, often exceeding what shoppers could reasonably expect from new-vehicle incentives or negotiated discounts.

Electric vehicles dominate this group. For example, the Genesis Electrified GV70 sold for an average of $24,012 less than new, while the Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Dodge Charger EV each showed price gaps of roughly $20,000 compared to their new equivalents. These steep discounts reflect how aggressive pricing and incentives in the new-vehicle market can quickly cascade into used values, even among current model-year vehicles with relatively low mileage.

Where value is showing up in early 2026: The same 2025 model-year vehicles, a few months on

While this report focuses on the used vehicle market in Q4 2025, early 2026 data shows that many of the same 2025 model-year vehicles continue to offer meaningful value to car shoppers a few months down the line.

January 2026 data from Edmunds reveals that the average transaction price for 1-year-old used vehicles was $38,354 compared to $48,576 for new vehicles. The resulting $10,222 gap represents the widest difference between new and 1-year-old used prices Edmunds has observed in January since at least 2015.

new vs one-year-old used average transaction price

Edmunds says

Each fourth quarter, seasonality in the used car market creates a brief window where the newest used vehicles become more visible. In Q4 2025, that window revealed a pricing dynamic that challenged a long-standing assumption about used-car value.

For buyers, these vehicles tested a familiar trade-off between mileage and money. In many cases, shoppers willing to accept modest mileage found savings that exceeded what incentives alone could deliver on new vehicles. For dealers, the data highlighted how late-year pricing decisions around newer used vehicles can influence buyer behavior when older used inventory remains expensive.

Even as the used market has continued to normalize, the combined Q4 2025 and early-2026 data reinforces a broader lesson: value in the used market does not always surface where shoppers expect it to. Under certain pricing and inventory conditions, newer used vehicles can challenge traditional benchmarks, reshaping value comparisons across new and used options.

Consider These Recommendations
by

Ivan Drury is the director of insights at Edmunds, where he examines trends in the automotive industry, lends his expertise on vehicle pricing in the new and used vehicle markets and provides insights for Edmunds’ monthly sales forecasts. Having lived in a few states with varying climates, Ivan has years of experience in purchasing vehicles of varying ages, body types, and brands, which comes in handy when guiding friends and family during their car shopping journeys. Ivan currently resides in Hawaii and drives a 2020 F-150. He joined Edmunds in 2008 from J.D. Power and Associates, where he focused on vehicle quality studies.

edited by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox

Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

Back to Top

Join Edmunds

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Back to Top