- Three-year-old used vehicles hit record Q4 prices and longer selling times in Q4 2025, weakening their long-standing role as the default value benchmark in the used market.
- During the same period, current model-year used vehicles made up 8% of all used sales, or roughly one in 12 vehicles sold.
- Despite being the newest used vehicles available, current model-year used cars sold for an average of $6,370 less than new in Q4 2025, offering a clearer value alternative for consumers late last year.
How the Newest Used Cars Drove Unexpected Value for Consumers Late Last Year
In Q4 2025, current model-year used vehicles accounted for one in 12 used vehicle sales and sold for an average of $6,370 less than new
For many car shoppers, 3-year-old vehicles are often viewed as a sweet spot in the used market and a familiar benchmark for balancing price, age and value, especially compared to new vehicles. But late last year, as prices for 3-year-old used vehicles climbed to record Q4 highs and vehicles spent longer on dealer lots before selling, a newer slice of inventory quietly offered a different value equation.
That newer slice of inventory was current model-year used vehicles, or cars from the 2025 model year that were already being sold as used. In Q4 2025, these vehicles sold for an average of $6,370 less than new and accounted for one in 12 used vehicle sales, creating distinct opportunities for shoppers willing to look beyond traditional 3-year-old used vehicles.
The dynamics behind that shift become clearer when looking more closely at conditions in the traditional 3-year-old used market.
The state of the used vehicle market in Q4 2025
In Q4 2025, 3-year-old used vehicles hit a record Q4 average transaction price of $30,699 and spent an average of 45 days on dealer lots before selling — the longest Q4 selling time since 2017.
Despite record-high transaction prices and longer selling times, residual values for 3-year-old vehicles edged closer to historical norms. In Q4 2025, these vehicles retained 66% of their original MSRP of $46,233, down from the unusually high residuals seen earlier in the decade. By comparison, the previous Q4 pricing record occurred in 2021, when 3-year-old vehicles averaged $30,519 while retaining 74% of their original MSRP of $41,008.
The fourth quarter's pricing environment reflected lingering supply constraints tied to lower lease originations in 2022, which limited the availability of traditional used inventory in subsequent years. At the same time, longer selling times suggested buyers were becoming more selective as newer used options entered the market. As a result, the price gap between 3-year-old used vehicles and current model-year used vehicles narrowed to its smallest level since Q4 2018, tightening the value spread between the two segments.
Why the newest used vehicles became more visible late in the year
Each fourth quarter, a small but notable wave of the current model-year vehicles begins to appear on dealer lots. These vehicles cycle back into the market through early trade-ins or rental fleet turnover, often as consumers reassess their needs or as rental agencies refresh inventory ahead of the new year. While this inventory represents a relatively small share of the used market, its timing and condition make it especially relevant late in the year, when shoppers are weighing increasingly expensive used options against new vehicles still on the lot.
In the 2025 calendar year, 3.5% of all new-vehicle trade-ins were 2025 model-year vehicles. While that share may appear modest, it becomes more meaningful at scale. With approximately 16 million new vehicles sold in 2025, and after excluding fleet sales (which account for roughly 20% of the market), retail transactions that included a trade-in translated to nearly a quarter-million 2025 model-year vehicles entering the used market through trade-ins alone.
Rental fleets represent another important source of current model-year used vehicles, particularly late in the year. While these off-rental units are harder to quantify precisely due to differences in ownership structures and disposal strategies across rental companies, inventory patterns consistently show that newer vehicles tend to reach retail lots as fleets refresh inventory ahead of the new model-year transition. This seasonal turnover helps explain why current model year used inventory is most visible in the fourth quarter, even if overall supply remains limited.
When current model-year used vehicles compete most directly with new
The newest used-vehicle segment experienced significant volatility earlier in the decade, peaking in Q4 2022, when average transaction prices for current model-year used vehicles reached $50,124 (about $3,000 higher than the average new 2022 model, which sold for $46,810). That pricing inversion reflected severe supply disruptions across both new and used markets, when limited new-vehicle availability distorted typical pricing relationships.
By Q4 2025, those conditions had eased. Current model-year used vehicles averaged $40,784, compared to $47,154 for new 2025 model-year vehicles — a difference of $6,370. With pricing once again favoring used over new, current model-year used vehicles emerged as a more compelling alternative for shoppers comparing nearly identical vehicles late in the year.
Where new vs. current model-year used comparisons worked — and where they didn’t
The ability to identify a like-for-like match between a new vehicle and a current model-year used vehicle varies significantly by segment. Comparability is strongest among SUVs and cars, which together account for 85.4% of current model-year used vehicle sales (60.7% SUVs and 24.7% cars), compared with 74.3% of total new-vehicle sales.
Trucks present a different challenge. While pickups make up 20.8% of new-vehicle sales, they account for just 12.5% of current model-year used transactions, limiting the availability of comparable options. The wide range of trims, packages, and configurations common in trucks further reduces the likelihood of finding true one-to-one matches, an issue that exists even within the new-vehicle market and becomes more pronounced when shopping used.
Higher mileage delivered deeper discounts and faster turn among 2025 model-year used vehicles
Vehicle mileage
Share of sales
Discount from new (%)
Discount from new ($)
Days to turn
|0-4,999
|31.6%
|85.2%
|$7,480
|52.9
|5,000-9,999
|31.0%
|83.0%
|$8,916
|51.8
|10,000-14,999
|15.1%
|80.6%
|$9,836
|42.1
|15,000-19,999
|10.1%
|78.2%
|$10,191
|37.6
|20,000-24,999
|5.8%
|76.8%
|$10,376
|38.7
|25,000-30,000
|3.1%
|75.7%
|$10,584
|36.9
|>30,000
|3.3%
|74.0%
|$11,748
|38.9
Mileage plays a significant role in how shoppers evaluate current model-year used vehicles. While low-mileage units account for a large share of sales, vehicles with higher mileages consistently offer deeper discounts from new and tend to sell more quickly.
In Q4 2025, current model-year used vehicles with less than 10,000 miles accounted for more than 60% of sales but carried smaller price discounts and remained on dealer lots longer. As mileage increased, discounts from new widened meaningfully — exceeding $10,000 for vehicles with more than 15,000 miles — while days to turn fell.
This pattern suggests that shoppers were increasingly willing to accept higher mileage in exchange for clearer savings. By contrast, lightly used vehicles with minimal mileage often presented a narrower value gap once new-vehicle incentives, lower financing rates, and original-owner benefits were taken into account.
The top 10 most frequently purchased current model-year used vehicles (Q4 2025)
Make
Model
Mileage
Used ATP
New ATP
Difference from New ATP (%)
Difference from New ATP ($)
|Toyota
|Camry
|17,840
|$28,805
|$33,506
|86%
|$4,701
|Honda
|CR-V
|11,171
|$33,219
|$36,834
|90%
|$3,615
|Ram
|1500
|15,365
|$48,024
|$63,654
|75%
|$15,630
|Honda
|Civic
|10,436
|$27,211
|$29,658
|92%
|$2,447
|Toyota
|RAV4
|11,463
|$30,612
|$34,549
|88%
|$3,937
|Subaru
|Outback
|6,755
|$32,843
|$37,232
|88%
|$4,389
|Toyota
|Corolla
|12,288
|$21,558
|$24,587
|88%
|$3,029
|Hyundai
|Tucson
|11,836
|$27,068
|$34,144
|79%
|$7,077
|Mazda
|CX-5
|12,086
|$27,833
|$33,577
|83%
|$5,744
|Chevrolet
|Trax
|13,696
|$22,500
|$24,711
|91%
|$2,211
For a vehicle to appear consistently on the used market within its current model year, it must first sell in meaningful volume as a new vehicle. As a result, the most frequently purchased current model-year used vehicles tend to closely mirror the new-vehicle market's best-sellers.
While there are differences in brand mix, body styles and pricing, many of the vehicles most commonly purchased as current model-year used are familiar nameplates with broad appeal. In fact, eight of the 10 most frequently purchased current model-year used vehicles also rank among the top 20 best-selling new vehicles, underscoring how popularity on the new side often translates directly into availability and demand in the used market.
Where the price gap is widest: Current model-year used vs. new (Q4 2025)
Make
Model
Mileage
Used ATP
New ATP
Difference from New ATP (%)
Difference from New ATP ($)
|Jeep
|Wrangler 4xe
|4,980
|$42,940
|$62,813
|68%
|$19,873
|Dodge
|Charger
|3,469
|$40,595
|$60,306
|67%
|$19,711
|Toyota
|bZ4X
|4,605
|$27,513
|$41,281
|67%
|$13,768
|Genesis
|GV60
|6,533
|$37,039
|$55,684
|66%
|$18,645
|Genesis
|Electrified GV70
|5,557
|$47,094
|$71,106
|66%
|$24,012
|Audi
|Q4 E-tron
|5,419
|$35,234
|$54,436
|65%
|$19,201
|Nissan
|Ariya
|3,518
|$29,340
|$46,350
|63%
|$17,010
|Honda
|Prologue
|4,377
|$31,816
|$51,629
|62%
|$19,813
|Chevrolet
|Equinox EV
|9,703
|$25,805
|$42,790
|60%
|$16,985
|Nissan
|Leaf
|7,394
|$17,826
|$31,002
|57%
|$13,176
While the most frequently purchased current model-year used vehicles tend to be familiar, high-volume nameplates, the vehicles with the largest price gaps versus new tell a simpler story. In these cases, the savings from buying used are substantial enough to stand on their own, often exceeding what shoppers could reasonably expect from new-vehicle incentives or negotiated discounts.
Electric vehicles dominate this group. For example, the Genesis Electrified GV70 sold for an average of $24,012 less than new, while the Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Dodge Charger EV each showed price gaps of roughly $20,000 compared to their new equivalents. These steep discounts reflect how aggressive pricing and incentives in the new-vehicle market can quickly cascade into used values, even among current model-year vehicles with relatively low mileage.
Where value is showing up in early 2026: The same 2025 model-year vehicles, a few months on
While this report focuses on the used vehicle market in Q4 2025, early 2026 data shows that many of the same 2025 model-year vehicles continue to offer meaningful value to car shoppers a few months down the line.
January 2026 data from Edmunds reveals that the average transaction price for 1-year-old used vehicles was $38,354 compared to $48,576 for new vehicles. The resulting $10,222 gap represents the widest difference between new and 1-year-old used prices Edmunds has observed in January since at least 2015.
Edmunds says
Each fourth quarter, seasonality in the used car market creates a brief window where the newest used vehicles become more visible. In Q4 2025, that window revealed a pricing dynamic that challenged a long-standing assumption about used-car value.
For buyers, these vehicles tested a familiar trade-off between mileage and money. In many cases, shoppers willing to accept modest mileage found savings that exceeded what incentives alone could deliver on new vehicles. For dealers, the data highlighted how late-year pricing decisions around newer used vehicles can influence buyer behavior when older used inventory remains expensive.
Even as the used market has continued to normalize, the combined Q4 2025 and early-2026 data reinforces a broader lesson: value in the used market does not always surface where shoppers expect it to. Under certain pricing and inventory conditions, newer used vehicles can challenge traditional benchmarks, reshaping value comparisons across new and used options.