How the Newest Used Cars Drove Unexpected Value for Consumers Late Last Year

For many car shoppers, 3-year-old vehicles are often viewed as a sweet spot in the used market and a familiar benchmark for balancing price, age and value, especially compared to new vehicles. But late last year, as prices for 3-year-old used vehicles climbed to record Q4 highs and vehicles spent longer on dealer lots before selling, a newer slice of inventory quietly offered a different value equation.

That newer slice of inventory was current model-year used vehicles, or cars from the 2025 model year that were already being sold as used. In Q4 2025, these vehicles sold for an average of $6,370 less than new and accounted for one in 12 used vehicle sales, creating distinct opportunities for shoppers willing to look beyond traditional 3-year-old used vehicles.

The dynamics behind that shift become clearer when looking more closely at conditions in the traditional 3-year-old used market.