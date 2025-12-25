These Are Some Of The Craziest Cars We've Tested On Track

We promise hard work goes on here, but sometimes it's just pure fun

Edmunds best track tests
  • From Kias to Lamborghinis, we put everything through our instrumented testing procedures. 
  • That doesn't mean everything gets to live in the limelight, though. 
  • We're going to run down some of the coolest, best cars we've ever had at our track. 

We drive a lot here at Edmunds, but we also do more than that. At our private test track we spend hundreds of hours each year logging data, doing test runs, and validating manufacturers' claims about their cars. We also get to lap them around our small handling course to get an idea of what they're like to drive when hard. 

While not every car we test is the most impressive, some really get the heart racing. From Lamborghinis to Porsche 911 GT3s, some cars leave us hugely impressed. And some leave us wanting more. Watch the video below to learn about our most memorable trips to the track. 

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

