These Are Some Of The Craziest Cars We've Tested On Track

We drive a lot here at Edmunds, but we also do more than that. At our private test track we spend hundreds of hours each year logging data, doing test runs, and validating manufacturers' claims about their cars. We also get to lap them around our small handling course to get an idea of what they're like to drive when hard.

While not every car we test is the most impressive, some really get the heart racing. From Lamborghinis to Porsche 911 GT3s, some cars leave us hugely impressed. And some leave us wanting more. Watch the video below to learn about our most memorable trips to the track.