- If you're looking for American muscle, these are your only two options.
- The gas version of the Charger is finally here, with its twin-turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine.
- It's going up against the Mustang GT and its 5.0-liter V8.
Tested: Dodge Charger Sixpack and Ford Mustang GT Battle for Muscle Car Supremacy
It's the all-American showdown we've been waiting for
It was always going to come down to this. The Ford Mustang was the last surviving American muscle car, ruling unopposed until the Dodge Charger returned. But the Charger came back first as an electric vehicle (and not a very good one at that), so we've had to wait until the gas-powered versions arrive to see if it could give the Mustang a run for its money.
There are some large mechanical differences between these two that make this matchup intriguing. The Ford is the traditionalist: big V8 engine and rear-wheel drive. But the Dodge has swapped its V8 for the twin-turbocharged inline-six and all-wheel drive. Those divergent approaches had us excited to spend a fun (and loud) day with both cars at the Edmunds test track, where the numbers would tell the beginning of this story.
The numbers
Spec
Dodge Charger Sixpack Scat Pack Plus
Ford Mustang GT with Performance package
|Powertrain
|twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six
|5.0-liter V8
|Transmission
|eight-speed automatic
|10-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|550 hp
|480 hp
|Torque
|531 lb-ft
|415 lb-ft
|Driveline
|all-wheel drive
|rear-wheel drive
|Weight
|4,874 pounds
|3,990 pounds
|0-60 mph
|4.2 seconds
|4.3 seconds
|Quarter mile
|12.2 seconds @ 115.0 mph
|12.5 seconds @ 113.1 mph
|Braking 60-0 mph
|122 feet
|100 feet
|Lateral grip (200-ft skidpad)
|0.90 g
|0.98 g
The Charger might have two fewer cylinders, but it has 70 extra horsepower over the Mustang and two extra wheels to send that power to. That's why even though it's carrying around an extra 800 pounds or so, it still has the quicker estimated 0-60 mph time at 3.9 seconds. And it also has launch control, which this generation of Mustang has weirdly removed.
But in our testing, the Charger failed to meet that time, slipping down to 4.2 seconds, only a tenth better than the Mustang GT. And that's the only win that the Dodge would log at our track, because in both our braking and skidpad tests, it lost by significant margins. The Charger is only offered (at this point) with all-season tires, rather than the summer rubber that wrapped around the Mustang's offset wheels. That lack of grip hurt it in the numbers, but it was time to see whether it would hurt it around our track.
Track time
We hit the track first in the Mustang GT and were instantly reminded of its strengths, the biggest one being that engine. The noise the Charger makes has no chance against the big V8; at wide open throttle, it howls down the straightaways, leaving smiles in its wake. Our test Mustang came loaded up with all the things you need for a good time at the track: MagneRide adaptive suspension, GT Performance package, and an active performance exhaust. The GT Performance package is a must; it upgrades the suspension, brakes, wheels, rear axle and more.
The Mustang's agility is surprising given how big it is and how much weight is up front from that big engine. Its turn-in is sharp, and the traction control partially turns off in Track mode, allowing a good amount of rear-wheel slip before cutting in. That makes the coupe's rotation predictable and encourages you to lean on the car more. This is no one-trick pony; it's a genuine sports car that's fun to drive on the track.
I did wish for a bit more initial bite from the brakes, and the 10-speed automatic feels a touch slow to respond, but there's a solution to that: Buy the manual. And that's something you can't do in the Charger — it doesn't offer one. The Mustang GT is fun to drive, offers the right soundtrack, and can hold its own on a track day.
Then it was time to take the Charger Sixpack around, and it started positively on the front straightaway. The Dodge gets away quickly with its launch control system and all-wheel drive helping out. But at the end of the straight is a slight right-left chicane, which immediately unsettled the car, even though I took it at a lower speed than the Mustang. Keeping all of that weight in check is too much for the suspension. Even though it stiffens up in Track mode, there's a lot of body roll and a ton of understeer. The Charger Sixpack's nose is constantly pushing wide and overwhelming the front tires.
The engine also redlines at 6,000 rpm, so it needs to change gears constantly, and the transmission feels a step behind what the Ford has to offer. Compounding all of this was a lack of steering feel and stopping power, which saps confidence. There is a setting to shift the Charger into rear-wheel drive, but it doesn't solve the issues. The nose still pushes and it's hard to get it to rotate without overdriving. On the track, there was no comparison — the Mustang was the much, much better car to drive.
The winner
When it comes to doing the things you'd expect out of a good old-fashioned hairy American muscle machine, there's only one choice: the Mustang GT. The Ford is a joy to pilot (in this form) on the street and on the track, while the Charger Sixpack feels sloppy and ungainly in comparison.
The best thing the Dodge has going for it is its size; the coupe is the same size as the four-door, so it has a large back seat and cargo area that could feasibly double for family duty. Say what you will about the old Charger and Challenger, they weren't great cars either, but at least they had some personality and verve. The new Charger commits just about the worst sin a muscle car can: It's bland.