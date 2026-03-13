Tested: Dodge Charger Sixpack and Ford Mustang GT Battle for Muscle Car Supremacy

Track time

We hit the track first in the Mustang GT and were instantly reminded of its strengths, the biggest one being that engine. The noise the Charger makes has no chance against the big V8; at wide open throttle, it howls down the straightaways, leaving smiles in its wake. Our test Mustang came loaded up with all the things you need for a good time at the track: MagneRide adaptive suspension, GT Performance package, and an active performance exhaust. The GT Performance package is a must; it upgrades the suspension, brakes, wheels, rear axle and more.

The Mustang's agility is surprising given how big it is and how much weight is up front from that big engine. Its turn-in is sharp, and the traction control partially turns off in Track mode, allowing a good amount of rear-wheel slip before cutting in. That makes the coupe's rotation predictable and encourages you to lean on the car more. This is no one-trick pony; it's a genuine sports car that's fun to drive on the track.

I did wish for a bit more initial bite from the brakes, and the 10-speed automatic feels a touch slow to respond, but there's a solution to that: Buy the manual. And that's something you can't do in the Charger — it doesn't offer one. The Mustang GT is fun to drive, offers the right soundtrack, and can hold its own on a track day.