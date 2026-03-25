Cupra's U.S. Launch Plan Is Not Dead; New Hybrid SUVs Are in Development

The VW Group brand postponed its U.S. market launch, planned for 2030, on the back of economic instability and rising risk levels

Cupra logo
  • Cupra says increasing geopolitical instability and investment risks halted its plan to expand into the U.S. market by 2030.
  • Executives confirmed that the U.S. expansion has not been canceled and indicated that it would proceed at the right time.
  • Development is proceeding on new Cupra models with next-gen hybrid tech that could be suitable for the U.S. market.

Cupra's launch into the U.S. market isn't dead but the reasons behind the delay are now clearer. Cupra CEO Markus Haupt tells Edmunds that geopolitical and economic instability — as well as high investment costs — continue to be key roadblocks for a North American launch.

The Volkswagen Group's sporty Cupra brand splashed into headlines in late 2024 when it announced plans to expand into the U.S. market by 2030, in collaboration with Penske Automotive Group. Those plans were paused in July 2025, with "ongoing challenges within the automotive industry" and "evolving market dynamics" blamed for the postponement.

Cupra Born front 3/4

Cupra "still thinking about" U.S. launch, confirms it is "not canceled"

Volkswagen Group board members are watching how U.S. market conditions evolve while exploring how Cupra's cars could be built locally before committing to a new date to bring the brand to America. No firm timeline has been set for a revised U.S. launch, but comments made by executives point to clear conditions. A predictable trade policy will be required to give executives confidence to sign off on the spend to embed Cupra into the market.

"We see the environment that we are living in, with lots of geopolitical changes from one day to another," said Haupt. "We took a very bold decision to freeze the plans to enter the U.S., because we were convinced that it was not the right time to take a decision that requires a big investment in such a changing environment."

"We don’t think it is the right moment, right now, for us to do it, to be honest," said Cecilia Taieb, Cupra's global head of communications. "Let’s see how things go and how things develop. … When you see what is going on in the world right now, from a commercial standpoint, you need to be very careful about what you get into. Let's see when things stabilize a little bit, and when there is a clear path, we will decide."

Cupra Formentor rear 3/4

U.S. launch plans available for "use in future," says Cupra CEO 

Cupra's decision to pause its U.S. expansion plans came in the aftermath of higher costs being imposed on foreign brands by U.S. tariffs.

"We really want to make sure that we are prepared and that we do the right thing," said Taieb. "It does not mean that we are canceling [the U.S. launch] at all. We are not. We are putting on hold when we are going to be there."

The brand had been working toward making the U.S. the center of its global expansion plan, based around a state-by-state rollout of a product range that mixed gasoline, hybrid and electric models. But that plan was based on a more stable economic environment than exists today.

"It is something we have in the cupboard that we can use in future," Haupt said of the launch plan. While the U.S. decision is considered, Cupra says it will redirect some expansion resources toward Middle East markets. 

Cupra Tindaya concept front 3/4

Cupra is pivoting from an all-EV strategy to new hybrid models

Helping the case for Cupra's entry to the U.S. is the brand's decision to abandon plans to go EV-only. While cheaper EVs like the Raval will be developed for Europe, Cupra has committed to renewing hybrid models, including the Formentor SUV.

The brand will also expand with a larger SUV powered by a range-extender hybrid, based on the Tindaya concept (pictured above), which uses a gasoline engine to top up a long-range battery. This will give Cupra an appropriate technology for markets where buyers are not ready for full electrification.

The VW Group is investigating how to produce tariff-affected models in the U.S. Audi is understood to be exploring options, including using capacity at Scout's plant in South Carolina or establishing its own factory, which could hypothetically build future Cupra models on shared platforms.

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by

Tom Baker is a Europe-based automotive journalist with more than a decade of experience road testing and analyzing new vehicles. Originally from Australia, he now works as a foreign correspondent covering international first drives, motor shows and executive interviews from the heart of the global car industry. Tom combines a background in rigorous, real-world road testing with a strong interest in the business of the automotive industry, covering everything from platform strategy and electrification to market positioning and profitability.

edited by

I'm Steven Ewing, Edmunds' director of editorial content. I've been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and I was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. I've also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. I've worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, there's always an interesting story to tell.

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