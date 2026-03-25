- Cupra says increasing geopolitical instability and investment risks halted its plan to expand into the U.S. market by 2030.
- Executives confirmed that the U.S. expansion has not been canceled and indicated that it would proceed at the right time.
- Development is proceeding on new Cupra models with next-gen hybrid tech that could be suitable for the U.S. market.
Cupra's U.S. Launch Plan Is Not Dead; New Hybrid SUVs Are in Development
The VW Group brand postponed its U.S. market launch, planned for 2030, on the back of economic instability and rising risk levels
Cupra's launch into the U.S. market isn't dead but the reasons behind the delay are now clearer. Cupra CEO Markus Haupt tells Edmunds that geopolitical and economic instability — as well as high investment costs — continue to be key roadblocks for a North American launch.
The Volkswagen Group's sporty Cupra brand splashed into headlines in late 2024 when it announced plans to expand into the U.S. market by 2030, in collaboration with Penske Automotive Group. Those plans were paused in July 2025, with "ongoing challenges within the automotive industry" and "evolving market dynamics" blamed for the postponement.
Cupra "still thinking about" U.S. launch, confirms it is "not canceled"
Volkswagen Group board members are watching how U.S. market conditions evolve while exploring how Cupra's cars could be built locally before committing to a new date to bring the brand to America. No firm timeline has been set for a revised U.S. launch, but comments made by executives point to clear conditions. A predictable trade policy will be required to give executives confidence to sign off on the spend to embed Cupra into the market.
"We see the environment that we are living in, with lots of geopolitical changes from one day to another," said Haupt. "We took a very bold decision to freeze the plans to enter the U.S., because we were convinced that it was not the right time to take a decision that requires a big investment in such a changing environment."
"We don’t think it is the right moment, right now, for us to do it, to be honest," said Cecilia Taieb, Cupra's global head of communications. "Let’s see how things go and how things develop. … When you see what is going on in the world right now, from a commercial standpoint, you need to be very careful about what you get into. Let's see when things stabilize a little bit, and when there is a clear path, we will decide."
U.S. launch plans available for "use in future," says Cupra CEO
Cupra's decision to pause its U.S. expansion plans came in the aftermath of higher costs being imposed on foreign brands by U.S. tariffs.
"We really want to make sure that we are prepared and that we do the right thing," said Taieb. "It does not mean that we are canceling [the U.S. launch] at all. We are not. We are putting on hold when we are going to be there."
The brand had been working toward making the U.S. the center of its global expansion plan, based around a state-by-state rollout of a product range that mixed gasoline, hybrid and electric models. But that plan was based on a more stable economic environment than exists today.
"It is something we have in the cupboard that we can use in future," Haupt said of the launch plan. While the U.S. decision is considered, Cupra says it will redirect some expansion resources toward Middle East markets.
Cupra is pivoting from an all-EV strategy to new hybrid models
Helping the case for Cupra's entry to the U.S. is the brand's decision to abandon plans to go EV-only. While cheaper EVs like the Raval will be developed for Europe, Cupra has committed to renewing hybrid models, including the Formentor SUV.
The brand will also expand with a larger SUV powered by a range-extender hybrid, based on the Tindaya concept (pictured above), which uses a gasoline engine to top up a long-range battery. This will give Cupra an appropriate technology for markets where buyers are not ready for full electrification.
The VW Group is investigating how to produce tariff-affected models in the U.S. Audi is understood to be exploring options, including using capacity at Scout's plant in South Carolina or establishing its own factory, which could hypothetically build future Cupra models on shared platforms.