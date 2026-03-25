Cupra's U.S. Launch Plan Is Not Dead; New Hybrid SUVs Are in Development

Cupra "still thinking about" U.S. launch, confirms it is "not canceled"

Volkswagen Group board members are watching how U.S. market conditions evolve while exploring how Cupra's cars could be built locally before committing to a new date to bring the brand to America. No firm timeline has been set for a revised U.S. launch, but comments made by executives point to clear conditions. A predictable trade policy will be required to give executives confidence to sign off on the spend to embed Cupra into the market.

"We see the environment that we are living in, with lots of geopolitical changes from one day to another," said Haupt. "We took a very bold decision to freeze the plans to enter the U.S., because we were convinced that it was not the right time to take a decision that requires a big investment in such a changing environment."

"We don’t think it is the right moment, right now, for us to do it, to be honest," said Cecilia Taieb, Cupra's global head of communications. "Let’s see how things go and how things develop. … When you see what is going on in the world right now, from a commercial standpoint, you need to be very careful about what you get into. Let's see when things stabilize a little bit, and when there is a clear path, we will decide."