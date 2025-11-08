These Were (Definitely) the Coolest Cars at SEMA 2025

— Las Vegas

Stephen Hawking goes to great lengths to explain just how infinitesimally small the Earth is compared to the rest of the universe in A Brief History of Time. Frankly, it's terrifying, and it's kind of how you feel while walking through the 2025 SEMA show — just, without the existential dread.

The Las Vegas Convention Center is one of the largest in the world, and its four halls, two satellite halls and pretty much every on-site parking lot feature countless rows of automotive accessories and parts, with booths staffed by representatives from suppliers and original equipment manufacturers — and many feature awe-inspiring vehicle builds.

The builds range from the mundane (that mint 240Z has wheels from an OEM you've never heard of) to the exceptional (a certain Honda Odyssey you'll see later in this article). Here are the coolest builds I saw at SEMA 2025.

Once again, Toyota brings some heat

Toyota's stand once again occupied the space that used to house Ford's booth in SEMAs past. But "booth" is an understatement — it overlooks the majority of the LVCC's gargantuan Central Hall and is clearly visible from the opposite side. Toyota debuted six new concepts this year, which joined more than a dozen race cars and previously revealed builds from the brand.

The thread linking the new concepts together was showcasing Toyota's arsenal of powertrains. Internal combustion was highlighted by the Turbo Trail Cruiser, a sleek silver 1985 Land Cruiser driven by the modern 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 found in the Tundra. Despite featuring a front lift and a custom exhaust, this concept is designed to resemble a stock FJ60 as closely as possible.