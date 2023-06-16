Skip to main content
Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Nissan Ariya group shot

Watch: The Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Nissan Ariya Go Head-to-Head

The age-old question: New vs. even newer ...

  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. Watch: The Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Nissan Ariya Go Head-to-Head
  • Nick Yekikianby
    News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • Almost two years after its anticipated debut, the Nissan Ariya is finally here.
  • So does it have what it takes to beat the Edmunds Top Rated Hyundai Ioniq 5?
  • We put them head-to-head to find out.

Even though we've known about it for a while, the Nissan Ariya is technically the new kid on the block. Competitors from Volkswagen, Tesla, Kia and Hyundai have all been on sale for years, and it's safe to say the Ariya is a little late to the party. But we can excuse any tardiness if it proves to be a new benchmark for the crossover EV segment.

So is it? That's exactly what we intend to find out in our video where we pit it against one of our favorite EVs, the Hyundai Ioniq 5. When the Ioniq 5 came out, we were wowed by more than its styling. We found it comfortable, spacious, full of neat features, and excellent to drive. It quickly rose to the top of our rankings and it took home the Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV award for 2023. So can the more expensive and bigger Ariya match the Hyundai? Find out in our video.

281 for sale in your area
See All for Sale

Edmunds says

It's still anyone's game in what is becoming an ever more crowded segment of all-electric SUVs.

Nissan Ariya interior
Nick Yekikianby

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.