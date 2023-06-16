Watch: The Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Nissan Ariya Go Head-to-Head

Even though we've known about it for a while, the Nissan Ariya is technically the new kid on the block. Competitors from Volkswagen, Tesla, Kia and Hyundai have all been on sale for years, and it's safe to say the Ariya is a little late to the party. But we can excuse any tardiness if it proves to be a new benchmark for the crossover EV segment.

So is it? That's exactly what we intend to find out in our video where we pit it against one of our favorite EVs, the Hyundai Ioniq 5. When the Ioniq 5 came out, we were wowed by more than its styling. We found it comfortable, spacious, full of neat features, and excellent to drive. It quickly rose to the top of our rankings and it took home the Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV award for 2023. So can the more expensive and bigger Ariya match the Hyundai? Find out in our video.