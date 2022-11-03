Both SUVs examined here come powered by turbocharged four-cylinder engines. While the Mercedes has less power on paper, it felt like the sprightlier option once we got both cars out on the road. The Mercedes is also based on a rear-wheel-drive platform, which likely contributes to its more fun-to-drive nature relative to the front-wheel-drive-based Lexus. That said, the Lexus isn't without its own advantages.

For starters, it's far kinder to your wallet. The Lexus starts at almost $7,000 less than the Mercedes, and while the latter offers a boatload of features, almost all of them are optional extras that can get pricey. The Lexus is also a big leap forward in terms of technology, usability and comfort when compared to the previous RX. The interior is a comfortable place to be, with supportive seats, premium-feeling materials and a suite of tech features that finally feels up to date. Lexus even got rid of its much-maligned trackpad-like infotainment controller in favor of a touchscreen setup — it's a change we have to highlight because it seriously improves this car's user experience.

In the end, we had a clear winner, but both cars are fully deserving of a serious look if you're interested in a new luxury SUV. Which one wins your heart will simply depend on what you want out of it.