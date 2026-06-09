How Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram Interiors Got a Lot Better

During a tour of Stellantis North American headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, Gilles admitted the company needed to catch up to the industry. It became essential to marketing and value, as many Ram trucks and Jeep SUVs are loaded with features and tech and carry lofty price tags.

"I joke about the water pistol interiors, but they weren’t that bad," Gilles said. Then he recalled driving an Audi A4. "That was it. I got pissed off."

The UX — or user experience — component of a vehicle’s interior has also grown in relevance in the last decade. Nearly every new car, truck or SUV sold in the United States has some kind of screen as knobs and buttons continue to fade. Gilles said Stellantis had just four UX designers in its early days; now it counts more than 180 designers who work on the user experience for drivers.

"This is the battleground of the auto industry," he said.