Those sitting up front get plenty of space to get comfortable, though the seats lack padding, just like those in the rear. There’s a huge touchscreen that comes standard with Google Built-In, including Google Maps, the Google Assistant, and the ability to download third-party apps like Waze and Spotify. But if none of that appeals, you can still use wireless Apple CarPlay.

Spaciousness aside, the rest of the Traverse’s interior just doesn’t impress like it should for the money that it asks. Our test car (a loaded High Country example) came in at over $57,000. Even if you opt for a cheaper trim level, the cabin is filled with hard black plastics everywhere, with no redeeming materials to break it up. Compared to the luxurious interior in the new Palisade, the Traverse's insides don’t cut it.

It’s the same story for the driving experience. While we don’t have qualms with the Traverse’s ride quality, it’s other areas that are letdowns. This feels like a large, heavy SUV with ponderous handling and significant body roll. And the mandatory four-cylinder engine doesn’t have the necessary oomph to get the Traverse up and moving like we want it to — take a look at that hood and tell us there isn't room for something with six or even eight cylinders here. A little more grunt would do this SUV a lot of good. Thankfully, it does come with Super Cruise hands-free driving, and it's one of the best semi-autonomous system in the industry at the moment.

1st Place: Ford Explorer

Edmunds Rating: 7.1/10

The Good: Nice to drive, comfortable

The Bad: expensive with options, cramped third row

Given its long-standing presence on the market, the Ford Explorer is a familiar entity to most people. And while it’s not our favorite three-row on sale, this SUV still nails a lot of the basics that most shoppers care about.

Let’s start with our favorite part: The Ford Explorer is surprisingly fun to drive. Our test car featured the optional V6 engine, which packs a much stronger punch than the Traverse's four-cylinder. At the Edmunds Test Track, the Ford was multiple seconds quicker to 60 than the Chevy — that’s a big difference. But beyond the stout acceleration, the Explorer is competent across the board with sharp handling and impressive ride quality. It also comes with optional BlueCruise hands-free driving, which is nearly as good in practice as the Chevy's Super Cruise.