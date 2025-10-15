Chevrolet Tahoe vs. Ford Expedition: The Three-Row Throwdown

Interior escapades

The Chevy Tahoe was recently refreshed for the 2025 model year, and there are a few key changes inside. It now sports a new column-mounted shifter. We prefer this to the old push-button shifter, and we're glad Chevy swapped things around, mostly because the column shifter is just downright easier to use. There is a mix of good and bad interior materials here, from leather seats to open-pore wood to plastic buttons that feel more at home in a rental-spec Tahoe from 10 years ago than an SUV that starts at around $65,000.

While the Tahoe has the largest touchscreen in the segment (including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), we found it to be buggy at times. The system is easy to use and nicely configurable, but it seems like Chevy hasn't worked out all the kinks just yet.

Ford does a much better job with the Expedition's interior, at least when it comes to making it feel nice. There is a large digital gauge cluster that sits up on the dash near the windshield and a center touchscreen to handle most of the commands. It's a somewhat strange layout that mimics what we just tested in the new Lucid Gravity SUV. But Ford executes things well here and we like how easy to use the Expedition's tech is.