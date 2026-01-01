The Chevy Corvette E-Ray and the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance are seriously quick machines — and they only add credence to the idea that hybrid sports cars are here to stay. That said, they approach hybrid performance in two very distinct ways. The Chevy Corvette E-Ray keeps the Stingray's 500-horsepower naturally aspirated V8 but adds a small battery pack and an electric motor at the front axle for better traction off the line. As a result, total system output jumps to 655 horsepower combined.

The Mercedes takes the regular AMG GT's twin-turbo V8 and adds a plug-in hybrid system that boosts output to 805 hp and over 1,000 lb-ft of torque. But the added hybrid system means it weighs over 800 pounds more than the Chevy. Is there enough grunt to overcome the added weight? Watch the race below to find out!