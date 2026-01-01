Chevy Corvette E-Ray vs. Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance: Edmunds U-Drags!

Two hybrid heavyweights go head-to-head

U-Drag E-Ray Vs AMG GT
  • Hybrid sports cars are here to stay, but the formula isn't set in stone. 
  • The Chevy Corvette E-Ray and Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance are two different takes on a relatively new formula.
  • But which of these hybridized V8 monsters is quickest? We set them loose on our U-Drags course to find out.

The Chevy Corvette E-Ray and the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance are seriously quick machines — and they only add credence to the idea that hybrid sports cars are here to stay. That said, they approach hybrid performance in two very distinct ways. The Chevy Corvette E-Ray keeps the Stingray's 500-horsepower naturally aspirated V8 but adds a small battery pack and an electric motor at the front axle for better traction off the line. As a result, total system output jumps to 655 horsepower combined. 

The Mercedes takes the regular AMG GT's twin-turbo V8 and adds a plug-in hybrid system that boosts output to 805 hp and over 1,000 lb-ft of torque. But the added hybrid system means it weighs over 800 pounds more than the Chevy. Is there enough grunt to overcome the added weight? Watch the race below to find out! 

by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

edited by

Clint Simone has worked in the automotive industry since 2015. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Before joining Edmunds as a senior features editor, Clint contributed to Motor1.com and InsideEVs, evaluating mostly electric cars. Clint loves hot hatchbacks more than any other type of vehicle but secretly enjoys driving big trucks when he gets the chance. He would never admit to that.

