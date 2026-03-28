The Ariya always felt like Nissan's chance to prove it could move beyond being "the Leaf company" in the EV world, but that opportunity is already fading in the U.S. The automaker confirmed the Ariya is being removed from its American lineup for 2026, saying it is reallocating resources toward the redesigned Leaf instead. Because the Ariya is built in Japan and subject to import tariffs, it became a tougher sell in a market that has already cooled on some imported EVs. Nissan still describes this as a production pause, so its long-term future is less settled than some of the other names here, but as far as 2026 goes, it's gone.

Tesla Model S / Tesla Model X