These Are the Cars Being Discontinued in 2026

The 2026 departures range from niche sports cars to imported EVs, showing how quickly the U.S. market is changing

2024 Mercedes-AMG C 63 E Performance Rear 3/4
  • Several well-known cars are leaving the U.S. market in or after 2026.
  • BMW, Lexus and Cadillac are all killing off cars we love.
  • Some are ending for good, while others are making way for replacements or planned returns.

Cars come and go, it's the natural order of things, and 2026 won't buck that trend. Not every car leaving in 2026 is disappearing for the same reason, though. Some are niche models that outlived a shrinking segment, some are imported EVs caught in a tougher market, and others are making way for replacements that take the formula in a different direction. This year's exit list stretches from a two-seat roadster to Tesla's longtime flagships, plus a retro-styled electric van and several luxury performance cars.

Audi S6

2024 Audi S6 front 3/4

Audi isn't killing the S6 name so much as changing what it means. The new gas-powered A6 sedan will not get a traditional S6 version at all, and Audi is instead giving the regular A6 a turbocharged V6 and letting the S6 badge live on through the electric S6 Sportback E-tron. That closes the book on the familiar formula of a fast, understated Audi sedan with a gasoline engine under the hood. At least for now.

BMW Z4

2026 BMW Z4 Final Edition front 3/4

BMW is giving the Z4 a proper send-off instead of letting it quietly disappear. The company introduced a Z4 Final Edition and said production of the roadster will end this month. That makes this one of the cleanest true goodbyes on the list, and, unfortunately, it also means one fewer two-seat roadster from a major luxury brand in a market that already barely supports the format. We are sad to see the Z4 leave, but this move wasn't unexpected. 

Cadillac CT4

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing

The CT4's death matters less because of sales volume and more because of what it represents. Along with the CT5, it is one of Cadillac's last two sedans, and both are set to end after the 2026 model year. That means the brand’s modern gas-sedan chapter is almost over, including the excellent V-Series and Blackwing variants that helped give Caddy real credibility with enthusiasts again. No direct replacement has been announced, which tells its own story about where the automaker thinks the market is headed.

Hyundai Ioniq 6

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6 driving

The Ioniq 6 is one of the stranger exits here because the car itself never really got old. It was sleek, roomy for its footprint, impressively efficient, and it's one of the fastest-charging EVs we've tested. But Hyundai is dropping the standard Ioniq 6 from the U.S. lineup anyway, leaving only the high-performance Ioniq 6 N in limited quantities. The likely culprit is simple math — the regular Ioniq 6 is built in South Korea, while Hyundai's other big EV plays for America now come from Georgia.

Lexus LC 500

2026 Lexus LC front 3/4

Production of the Lexus LC 500 is ending, and it is not being replaced by some cleaner, newer interpretation of the same idea. Lexus confirmed the LC 500 will be discontinued after the 2026 model year, bringing an end to one of the brand's most dramatic and least compromised cars. The opulent two-door was never really about lap times or straight-line acceleration — rather, it was a grand tourer with a handmade-feeling interior and one of the best naturally aspirated V8s still left in a luxury car.

Mercedes-AMG C 63

2024 Mercedes-AMG C 63 E Performance action front 3/4

Mercedes-AMG is moving on from the current C 63's four-cylinder plug-in hybrid setup and replacing it with a new C 53 that uses the turbocharged inline-six from the CLE 53. AMG boss Michael Schiebe confirmed the shift directly, and he also made clear this won't be another hybrid-heavy solution. In other words, the current C 63 is being replaced by something that more closely matches what buyers expect from an AMG-badged C-Class. Good riddance to this turbo four-cylinder heavy plug-in hybrid mess of a car. 

Nissan Ariya

2025 Nissan Ariya front 3/4

The Ariya always felt like Nissan's chance to prove it could move beyond being "the Leaf company" in the EV world, but that opportunity is already fading in the U.S. The automaker confirmed the Ariya is being removed from its American lineup for 2026, saying it is reallocating resources toward the redesigned Leaf instead. Because the Ariya is built in Japan and subject to import tariffs, it became a tougher sell in a market that has already cooled on some imported EVs. Nissan still describes this as a production pause, so its long-term future is less settled than some of the other names here, but as far as 2026 goes, it's gone.

Tesla Model S / Tesla Model X

Tesla Model S and X

For years, the Model S and Model X were Tesla's image builders. The electric sedan reset the luxury EV conversation, and the family hauler made electric SUVs feel futuristic before that became normal. Now both are heading out as Tesla's business revolves almost entirely around the Model 3 and Model Y, which made up 97% of the company's 2025 deliveries. Elon Musk has already told buyers that if they want an S or X, now is the time, and Tesla says its Fremont factory will eventually be retooled for Optimus robot production after these two leave.

Volkswagen ID Buzz

2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz Pro S Plus Passenger Minivan Exterior

The ID Buzz belongs on this list with an asterisk. Volkswagen has confirmed there will be no 2026 model year for the U.S., but it has also said the van is not gone for good and is being held back as the company works through current inventory and prepares for a 2027-model transition. So this is not a straight obituary and is more like a stall, brought on by soft demand, a high price, and the reality that nostalgia alone was never going to carry a $60,000-plus electric van.

Volvo EX30 / EX30 Cross Country

2026 Volvo EX30 Single Motor driving

The EX30 was supposed to be Volvo's smaller, more accessible electric entry point in America, and now it is already on the way out. Volvo confirmed that both the EX30 and EX30 Cross Country will end U.S. sales after the 2026 model year, even though the EX30 will continue in other markets. That short run says a lot about the current EV landscape — a relatively affordable imported electric crossover sounded like a smart idea a few years ago, but tariffs, pricing pressure, and weaker market conditions made the plan much harder to sustain. 

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by

Angel Sergeev is a seasoned automotive journalist with 15+ years of experience covering the industry. Born in Sofia, Bulgaria, he began writing in 2010 while studying transportation engineering. His work has appeared on WorldCarFans, Motor1.com (U.S. and U.K. editions), InsideEVs, MSN, HotCars, duPont Registry and more, spanning everything from EVs and classic cars to broader industry topics. He currently drives a 2021 Volkswagen ID 4 and keeps a fully restored 1993 Ford Probe V6 as a weekend project, while dreaming of adding a transaxle-era Porsche to the garage someday soon.

edited by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

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