- Several well-known cars are leaving the U.S. market in or after 2026.
- BMW, Lexus and Cadillac are all killing off cars we love.
- Some are ending for good, while others are making way for replacements or planned returns.
These Are the Cars Being Discontinued in 2026
The 2026 departures range from niche sports cars to imported EVs, showing how quickly the U.S. market is changing
Cars come and go, it's the natural order of things, and 2026 won't buck that trend. Not every car leaving in 2026 is disappearing for the same reason, though. Some are niche models that outlived a shrinking segment, some are imported EVs caught in a tougher market, and others are making way for replacements that take the formula in a different direction. This year's exit list stretches from a two-seat roadster to Tesla's longtime flagships, plus a retro-styled electric van and several luxury performance cars.
Audi S6
Audi isn't killing the S6 name so much as changing what it means. The new gas-powered A6 sedan will not get a traditional S6 version at all, and Audi is instead giving the regular A6 a turbocharged V6 and letting the S6 badge live on through the electric S6 Sportback E-tron. That closes the book on the familiar formula of a fast, understated Audi sedan with a gasoline engine under the hood. At least for now.
BMW Z4
BMW is giving the Z4 a proper send-off instead of letting it quietly disappear. The company introduced a Z4 Final Edition and said production of the roadster will end this month. That makes this one of the cleanest true goodbyes on the list, and, unfortunately, it also means one fewer two-seat roadster from a major luxury brand in a market that already barely supports the format. We are sad to see the Z4 leave, but this move wasn't unexpected.
Cadillac CT4
The CT4's death matters less because of sales volume and more because of what it represents. Along with the CT5, it is one of Cadillac's last two sedans, and both are set to end after the 2026 model year. That means the brand’s modern gas-sedan chapter is almost over, including the excellent V-Series and Blackwing variants that helped give Caddy real credibility with enthusiasts again. No direct replacement has been announced, which tells its own story about where the automaker thinks the market is headed.
Hyundai Ioniq 6
The Ioniq 6 is one of the stranger exits here because the car itself never really got old. It was sleek, roomy for its footprint, impressively efficient, and it's one of the fastest-charging EVs we've tested. But Hyundai is dropping the standard Ioniq 6 from the U.S. lineup anyway, leaving only the high-performance Ioniq 6 N in limited quantities. The likely culprit is simple math — the regular Ioniq 6 is built in South Korea, while Hyundai's other big EV plays for America now come from Georgia.
Lexus LC 500
Production of the Lexus LC 500 is ending, and it is not being replaced by some cleaner, newer interpretation of the same idea. Lexus confirmed the LC 500 will be discontinued after the 2026 model year, bringing an end to one of the brand's most dramatic and least compromised cars. The opulent two-door was never really about lap times or straight-line acceleration — rather, it was a grand tourer with a handmade-feeling interior and one of the best naturally aspirated V8s still left in a luxury car.
Mercedes-AMG C 63
Mercedes-AMG is moving on from the current C 63's four-cylinder plug-in hybrid setup and replacing it with a new C 53 that uses the turbocharged inline-six from the CLE 53. AMG boss Michael Schiebe confirmed the shift directly, and he also made clear this won't be another hybrid-heavy solution. In other words, the current C 63 is being replaced by something that more closely matches what buyers expect from an AMG-badged C-Class. Good riddance to this turbo four-cylinder heavy plug-in hybrid mess of a car.
Nissan Ariya
The Ariya always felt like Nissan's chance to prove it could move beyond being "the Leaf company" in the EV world, but that opportunity is already fading in the U.S. The automaker confirmed the Ariya is being removed from its American lineup for 2026, saying it is reallocating resources toward the redesigned Leaf instead. Because the Ariya is built in Japan and subject to import tariffs, it became a tougher sell in a market that has already cooled on some imported EVs. Nissan still describes this as a production pause, so its long-term future is less settled than some of the other names here, but as far as 2026 goes, it's gone.
Tesla Model S / Tesla Model X
For years, the Model S and Model X were Tesla's image builders. The electric sedan reset the luxury EV conversation, and the family hauler made electric SUVs feel futuristic before that became normal. Now both are heading out as Tesla's business revolves almost entirely around the Model 3 and Model Y, which made up 97% of the company's 2025 deliveries. Elon Musk has already told buyers that if they want an S or X, now is the time, and Tesla says its Fremont factory will eventually be retooled for Optimus robot production after these two leave.
Volkswagen ID Buzz
The ID Buzz belongs on this list with an asterisk. Volkswagen has confirmed there will be no 2026 model year for the U.S., but it has also said the van is not gone for good and is being held back as the company works through current inventory and prepares for a 2027-model transition. So this is not a straight obituary and is more like a stall, brought on by soft demand, a high price, and the reality that nostalgia alone was never going to carry a $60,000-plus electric van.
Volvo EX30 / EX30 Cross Country
The EX30 was supposed to be Volvo's smaller, more accessible electric entry point in America, and now it is already on the way out. Volvo confirmed that both the EX30 and EX30 Cross Country will end U.S. sales after the 2026 model year, even though the EX30 will continue in other markets. That short run says a lot about the current EV landscape — a relatively affordable imported electric crossover sounded like a smart idea a few years ago, but tariffs, pricing pressure, and weaker market conditions made the plan much harder to sustain.