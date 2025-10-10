Cadillac Vistiq Cargo Test: How Much Fits Behind the Third Row?

The last three-row Cadillac SUV that showed up for a cargo test, the Escalade IQ, ended up leaving with its name on top of the three-row SUV leaderboard (OK, so that doesn't include Suburban-sized extended models). Now it's time for the Cadillac Vistiq, the electric three-row SUV that's more akin to gas-powered three-rows like the Acura MDX, Volvo XC90 and — *checks to see if it's still on sale* — Cadillac's own XT6.

If this was the Third Row Space and Access Test, the Vistiq would be putting a beatdown on the Escalade IQ I tested and its daft "executive second-row" option. Alas, this is the Cargo Test, and spoiler alert, the little guy is not coming out with a victory here. The Vistiq has 15.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind its third row, which is one of the smaller numbers you'll see among three-row SUVs. It also does not have a frunk. By contrast, the Escalade IQ has 23.7 cubes behind the third row and 12.2 more in its frunk. With that comparison aside, though, how does the Vistiq compare to other luxury three-row crossovers, EV or otherwise?