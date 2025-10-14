Tested: 2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V Is All Straight-Line Fun

From the moment I saw the number on the scale creep past the 6,000-pound mark, I knew the Lyriq-V would be a handful. This car is Cadillac's spiciest version of its two-row electric SUV, the Lyriq. And while it's not the heaviest Cadillac to wear the V badge, with the 6,292-pound Escalade-V holding that title, it's nonetheless surprising to see the fastest Lyriq on sale weight in at 6,076 pounds. Throw in an as-tested price of over $90,000 and this Lyriq has a lot to prove.

If I sound somewhat sour toward Cadillac's latest, it's because of how special I think the V-Series brand is. In a world of AMGs, Ms and RSs, this American performance sub-brand stands out as unique. Just look at the CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwings, two of the most exciting and engaging sedans in their respective categories. And sure, while the Escalade V is a hair lighter than the iceberg that sank the Titanic, it has a rowdy personality and an exhaust note that puts most modern exotics to shame. So, can the Lyriq-V show us that it's also special at the Edmunds test track?