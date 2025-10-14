- The Lyriq-V delivers 615 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque in the right drive mode.
- It's slower to 60 mph than a BMW iX M70, but it's also far less expensive, at just over $90,000.
- As sporty as it looks, Cadillac's newest V product is only fun in a straight line, and not so much in the corners.
Tested: 2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V Is All Straight-Line Fun
Is Cadillac's latest a worthy V-Series product?
From the moment I saw the number on the scale creep past the 6,000-pound mark, I knew the Lyriq-V would be a handful. This car is Cadillac's spiciest version of its two-row electric SUV, the Lyriq. And while it's not the heaviest Cadillac to wear the V badge, with the 6,292-pound Escalade-V holding that title, it's nonetheless surprising to see the fastest Lyriq on sale weight in at 6,076 pounds. Throw in an as-tested price of over $90,000 and this Lyriq has a lot to prove.
If I sound somewhat sour toward Cadillac's latest, it's because of how special I think the V-Series brand is. In a world of AMGs, Ms and RSs, this American performance sub-brand stands out as unique. Just look at the CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwings, two of the most exciting and engaging sedans in their respective categories. And sure, while the Escalade V is a hair lighter than the iceberg that sank the Titanic, it has a rowdy personality and an exhaust note that puts most modern exotics to shame. So, can the Lyriq-V show us that it's also special at the Edmunds test track?
2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V
Edmunds Tested
|Motor
|two electric motors
|Power
|up to 615 horsepower
|Torque
|up to 650 lb-ft
|Transmission
|single-speed automatic
|Driveline
|all-wheel drive
|Weight
|6,076 pounds
|0-60 mph
|3.6 seconds
|Quarter mile
|11.9 seconds @ 113.5 mph
|60-0 mph braking
|117 feet
|Lateral grip (200-foot skid pad)
|0.88 g
|Price as tested
|$92,910
A straight-line overachiever?
Being an electric SUV, it's off to the acceleration straight first with a topped-up battery and fresh rubber to use. The launch control procedure is pretty simple. Long-press the V button on the steering wheel to engage Velocity Max mode. Stomp on the brake, then simultaneously press the gas until the indicator on the digital gauge cluster gives you the all-clear, and lift off the brake. This setting not only unleashes the V's full 615 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque output, albeit briefly, but it also displays a 0-60 mph timer on its cluster.
With my left foot in the air, the V takes off as if its three tons of mass have evaporated. The time on the dash reads 3.1 seconds to 60 mph, meaning it's beaten the claimed 3.3-second time by a decent margin. However, our GPS-verified performance logger tells a less optimistic story, with the Lyriq-V's run actually taking 3.6 seconds. So before you go bragging about your times off the line, consider adding a few tenths in for good measure. Still, that places this Cadillac only slightly behind the 5,780-pound BMW iX M70 we tested earlier this year, which completed the run in 3.5 seconds despite having a nearly 300-pound weight advantage.
Credit where it's due, the Lyriq-V gets off the line confidently on all of its performance runs, and its times to 60 mph remain fairly consistent even after back-to-back sprints. Aside from some bounciness at higher speeds, this Cadillac is sure-footed and stable in a straight line. Flat out, it completed the quarter mile in 11.9 seconds at 113.5 mph. The aforementioned BMW, however, proved to be even faster, finishing the 1,320-foot course in 11.4 seconds at 123.1 mph.
While that's a clear win for the iX overall, the numbers provide some fascinating insight. Up to 30 mph, the Cadillac and the BMW post identical times of 1.6 seconds. The gap doesn't appear until 45 mph, where the M70 finds a tenth, taking 2.4 seconds versus the V's 2.5-second time. While you already know that this gap holds through the 60 mph mark, by 75 mph, the BMW widens it to 4.8 seconds, while the Cadillac requires 5.2 seconds to hit the same speed. As you can see from the over 10 mph difference in trap speed at the quarter mile, the pair might be well matched off the start; however, the BMW is stronger at highway speeds and beyond.
Watch your entry speed
On our 200-ft skidpad, it's time to get a taste of the Lyriq-V's grip and its on-limit handling. If all you want is the final figure, it's 0.88 g with traction control dialed back and its sportiest Competitive mode engaged and a comparable 0.87 g in the chillest Tour setting with all driver aids engaged.
If that negligible difference is surprising, I'm right there with you. See, while the Lyriq-V has plenty to offer in a straight line, it doesn't respond well to corners, regardless of the drive mode combo you dial in. As I turn the wheel, its front-end grip is fleeting at best, quickly pushing wide as a flurry of tire squeal underscores the whole experience. It's a similar story with its suspension as its adaptive dampers struggle to keep body motions in check while failing to provide any meaningful feedback from the ground beneath.
Though that's not surprising for an electric SUV as heavy as the Lyriq-V, it's the car's reluctance to recover from understeer that startles more. Find yourself in the same scenario in that BMW iX, and you can gently lift off the accelerator to help it quickly recover. The Lyriq-V is a different story — once it's going, it's gone. It's behavior that endures as I attack our handling course. The V punches hard on the straights, only to get a bit precarious in the corners.
If, at this point, you're wondering why I haven't mentioned the V's braking performance, it's because it took 117 feet to come to a stop from 60 mph. That's exactly 10 feet worse than the iX M70, although to the Cadillac's credit, its upgraded V-specific brakes delivered consistent distances throughout its multiple runs. Out on the track, however, the Lyriq-V flashes a warning message at me, encouraging me to go easy on its shiny new stoppers to avoid overheating them.
Where's the sense of fun?
Therein lies the rub with the Cadillac Lyriq-V. Its sporty styling, low stance, and big brakes create an expectation that this SUV is unable to meet. As quick as the Lyriq-V is off the line, it doesn't have the CT4-V's or CT5-V's engaging driving experience or stellar handling prowess, nor the Escalade-V's giggle factor. Pretend there's no V badge adorning its exterior, however, and you're left with a very compelling, luxurious SUV.
So if a Cadillac Lyriq-V is on your wish list, approach it with tempered expectations and you won't be disappointed. It makes for a fantastic, quick but mainly luxurious SUV. However, if another member of the increasingly iconic V family is what you're after, all you'll find is a heavy electric SUV with more bark than bite.