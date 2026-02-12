Edmunds U-Drags: Supercharged Cadillac Escalade-V Battles the Electric Escalade IQ

Which three-row full-size EV wins the race? You might be surprised

U-Drags: Escalade V vs. Escalade IQ
  • Its another gas vs. electric matchup in the latest round of Edmunds U-Drags.
  • But this time, we've got a pair of monstrous EVs.
  • The Cadillac Escalade-V is down on power, but the Escalade IQ is much, much heavier.

These two Cadillacs are large, but which one's in charge? That's what we set out to learn in our latest round of Edmunds U-Drags. In one corner, we have the fire-breathing Escalade-V with its 682-horsepower supercharged V8. In the other, the fully electric Escalade IQ, packing 750 horsepower from a pair of electric motors.

This might seem like an unfair advantage in favor of the Escalade IQ, but remember, batteries are heavy. The Escalade IQ weighs nearly three thousand pounds more than the Escalade-V, which will surely impact its performance. Or will it? Watch the video below to find out.

See 16 2025 Cadillac Escalade vehicles for sale near you
See All for Sale
Consider These Recommendations
by

I'm Steven Ewing, Edmunds' director of editorial content. I've been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and I was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. I've also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. I've worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, there's always an interesting story to tell.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox

Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

Back to Top

Join Edmunds

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Back to Top