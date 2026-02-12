- Its another gas vs. electric matchup in the latest round of Edmunds U-Drags.
- But this time, we've got a pair of monstrous EVs.
- The Cadillac Escalade-V is down on power, but the Escalade IQ is much, much heavier.
Edmunds U-Drags: Supercharged Cadillac Escalade-V Battles the Electric Escalade IQ
Which three-row full-size EV wins the race? You might be surprised
These two Cadillacs are large, but which one's in charge? That's what we set out to learn in our latest round of Edmunds U-Drags. In one corner, we have the fire-breathing Escalade-V with its 682-horsepower supercharged V8. In the other, the fully electric Escalade IQ, packing 750 horsepower from a pair of electric motors.
This might seem like an unfair advantage in favor of the Escalade IQ, but remember, batteries are heavy. The Escalade IQ weighs nearly three thousand pounds more than the Escalade-V, which will surely impact its performance. Or will it? Watch the video below to find out.
