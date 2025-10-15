The Cadillac CT4 and CT5 Sedans Are Dead After 2026

The Cadillac CT4 and its larger sibling, the CT5, are the brand's last sedans, but neither is long for this world. First reported by the forum Cadillac V-Club, the CT4 and CT5 sedans will end production after the 2026 model year.

The statement from Cadillac Global Vice President John Roth says, "The CT4 will continue through June 2026 and the CT5 until the end of 2026." Sadly for enthusiasts, that also means the spicier V and V Blackwing versions of both cars will also end production at the same time.

The Blackwing-badged Cadillacs are among the best-handling, most enjoyable cars in their class, and we're sad to see them go. The CT5-V Blackwing was an Edmunds favorite at U-Drags races (watch it take down a BMW M4 in the video below), and a recent refresh made it even sharper.