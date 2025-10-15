The Cadillac CT4 and CT5 Sedans Are Dead After 2026

But, apparently, the CT5 will make a come back at a later date

2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing action front 3/4
  • The CT4 and CT5 are Cadillac's last sedans.
  • The brand confirmed that production of both will end after 2026.
  • But the CT5 will return, and it won't be an EV.

The Cadillac CT4 and its larger sibling, the CT5, are the brand's last sedans, but neither is long for this world. First reported by the forum Cadillac V-Club, the CT4 and CT5 sedans will end production after the 2026 model year. 

The statement from Cadillac Global Vice President John Roth says, "The CT4 will continue through June 2026 and the CT5 until the end of 2026." Sadly for enthusiasts, that also means the spicier V and V Blackwing versions of both cars will also end production at the same time. 

The Blackwing-badged Cadillacs are among the best-handling, most enjoyable cars in their class, and we're sad to see them go. The CT5-V Blackwing was an Edmunds favorite at U-Drags races (watch it take down a BMW M4 in the video below), and a recent refresh made it even sharper.

Thankfully, there is good news for sedan enthusiasts. The same statement mentions a return for the CT5, and that it will come with combustion power, too. That means that, despite the brand's massive push for electrification with the Optiq, Lyriq and even the Escalade IQ, the brand's bread-and-butter sedans will stay ICE powered (for now). 

Hopefully, fun V8-powered sedans are still in Cadillac's future. Given that General Motors is investing nearly $1 billion into V8 engines, there's a chance we get a new Blackwing in a few years that's better than ever. 

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

