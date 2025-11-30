Why Bugatti's Future Will Be as Timeless as Its Past

When it was announced that the recent Las Vegas Concours would feature the largest gathering of Bugatti Veyrons ever in celebration of the car's 20th anniversary, I had heart palpitations — I had to be there. No less than 47 Veyrons were on display at the event, from early 16.4s to a World Record Edition Super Sport and even a couple of the stunning and ultra-rare Legends editions, specifically the all-blue Jean-Pierre Wimille and the blue-and-polished-aluminum Meo Costantini, the latter of which was my personal best-of-show pick. It was overwhelming in the best way possible, and honestly, I think I'm still processing everything almost a month later.

During the event, I had the chance to sit down with Bugatti design director Frank Heyl. Having joined the company in 2008 as a senior exterior designer before becoming director in 2023, Heyl is responsible for much of the throughline of modern Bugatti design, from the Veyron Super Sport to the Chiron and, now, the Tourbillon.

Supersport beginnings

Heyl's superpower is the ability to design vehicles that simply don't age. It all began with his first task at Bugatti: designing a better car than the original Veyron.

Debuting in 2010, the 1,184-hp Veyron Super Sport broke the Veyron 16.4's already impressive top-speed record, reaching 268 mph, a number that remains unmatched by most of today's hypercars. Of course, the performance stats were — and are — insanely impressive, but the Super Sport's design was equally of note.