- I sat down with Frank Heyl, Bugatti's director of design, at the recent Las Vegas Concours.
- Heyl revealed the philosophy behind Bugatti's enduring beauty and why true luxury is timeless and analog.
- We also happened to be surrounded by 47 Veyrons.
Why Bugatti's Future Will Be as Timeless as Its Past
We sat down with Bugatti's head designer for a deep dive into the brand and its design ethos
The Bugatti Veyron was my poster car as a kid. It immediately changed the automotive landscape and is no doubt the most important supercar of the 21st century, if not all time. Sixteen cylinders arranged in a W configuration, 987 horsepower, a 253-mph top speed, a million-dollar price tag, and styling unlike anything the world had ever seen? Sign. Me. Up.
When it was announced that the recent Las Vegas Concours would feature the largest gathering of Bugatti Veyrons ever in celebration of the car's 20th anniversary, I had heart palpitations — I had to be there. No less than 47 Veyrons were on display at the event, from early 16.4s to a World Record Edition Super Sport and even a couple of the stunning and ultra-rare Legends editions, specifically the all-blue Jean-Pierre Wimille and the blue-and-polished-aluminum Meo Costantini, the latter of which was my personal best-of-show pick. It was overwhelming in the best way possible, and honestly, I think I'm still processing everything almost a month later.
During the event, I had the chance to sit down with Bugatti design director Frank Heyl. Having joined the company in 2008 as a senior exterior designer before becoming director in 2023, Heyl is responsible for much of the throughline of modern Bugatti design, from the Veyron Super Sport to the Chiron and, now, the Tourbillon.
Supersport beginnings
Heyl's superpower is the ability to design vehicles that simply don't age. It all began with his first task at Bugatti: designing a better car than the original Veyron.
Debuting in 2010, the 1,184-hp Veyron Super Sport broke the Veyron 16.4's already impressive top-speed record, reaching 268 mph, a number that remains unmatched by most of today's hypercars. Of course, the performance stats were — and are — insanely impressive, but the Super Sport's design was equally of note.
Somehow, Heyl managed to create a vehicle that effortlessly melds a general sense of badassery with a heaping dose of refinement. To the untrained eye, the Super Sport might look like any other Veyron. But in reality, the bodywork was subtly but significantly changed; the tall roof scoops were replaced by two air inlets, the roofline was elongated and the front and rear bumpers were redesigned. These changes resulted not only in greater high-speed stability and enhanced aerodynamics, but also a design that was leaner, sleeker and more sure of itself than the original. The Veyron Super Sport is a perfect blend of class and aggression that is largely lost upon today's supercar makers — at least, those that aren't named Bugatti.
The art of enduring time
When asked how he approaches the concept of maintaining the elegance Bugatti is known for while simultaneously designing some of the most aggressive, high-performance vehicles on the planet, Heyl stated simply, "It's about dignity, it's about timelessness," and illustrated his point with a quick anecdote. During Monterey Car Week in 2024, Bugatti brought both a Bolide and 1924 Type 35 to Laguna Seca, celebrating the latter's 100th anniversary. But Heyl took his point a step further, noting that even next to the brand's 100-year-newer track monster, the Type 35 is still relevant. Why? "Because it tells a story."
That point really struck a chord with me. Heyl says it's a central aspect he and his team consider when designing new Bugattis. He acknowledges — and actually focuses on — something I think other automakers would do well to remember: Supercars at this level will be around for many decades and beyond, and their designs need to withstand that test of time.
To that end, Heyl strives to create a tactile, analog feel that's lacking in many modern vehicles. You'll notice this in several elements of Bugattis, one of the most important being a lack of screens. Not one modern Bugatti has a prominent screen of any kind — the Veyron hides its backup camera display in the rearview mirror, and the Chiron has only two small displays flanking the analog speedometer.
The Tourbillon takes things even further, reverting to a fully analog (and shockingly gorgeous) mechanical gauge cluster and incorporating an infotainment display that pops out from the dash only should the driver so choose. Somehow, the result feels fresh, modern and classic all at the same time.
That focus on tactility is so important. In an age where everything is becoming more and more digitized, Heyl understands that true luxury isn't about chasing trends, but about how a vehicle makes you feel. Gosh, that's refreshing.
Speaking with Heyl, you start to realize that this is the real Bugatti magic. These cars aren’t designed to feel cutting-edge; they’re designed to feel eternal. They’re built on ideas, materials and craftsmanship that won’t look outdated in five years, or even 50. In an industry obsessed with what's next, Bugatti is quietly perfecting what lasts.
This is why Bugattis age so well. It's why a 20-year-old Veyron still looks modern, why a 100-year-old Type 35 still feels iconic, and why the Tourbillon will feel just as special in 2080 as it does today.
The next era
The Tourbillon is the most radically new Bugatti since the Veyron revived the brand all those years ago, ditching the quad-turbo W16 in favor of a hybridized V16 that revs to 9,000 rpm. It's also the first product under Bugatti's new controlling partner, that being Croatian hypercar maker Rimac, which lent its electrification know-how to the Tourbillon's advanced hybrid system.
But despite being the highest-tech Bugatti ever by a wide margin, the Tourbillon is perhaps also the most analog vehicle of the brand's modern era — and I'm not just talking about the gauges.
The Tourbillon may usher Bugatti into a new age of electrification and complexity, but it carries forward the same values that shaped the Veyron. Cars like this aren't built for the algorithm or the moment, they're built for history. And if Heyl has anything to say about it, Bugatti's next century will be just as timeless as the last.