- The Bugatti F.K.P. Hommage brings Veyron design to the Chiron platform.
- The one-off hypercar features a 1,578-horsepower W16 engine.
- I need it in my garage, like, now.
Bugatti F.K.P. Hommage Is a Stunning Tribute to the Veyron
The F.K.P. Hommage is a Veyron-inspired one-off from Bugatti's Solitaire program
Well, this is perfect. Hot on the heels of the Brouillard that launched Bugatti's Solitaire program last year, the bespoke division already has a new one-off on the way — and, personally, this one absolutely knocked my socks off.
Meet the Bugatti F.K.P. Hommage. That name is fitting: The Hommage is quite literally an homage to the iconic Veyron 16.4 that spearheaded Bugatti's rebirth just over 20 years ago, set the production car top speed record and quickly became one of the most important supercars of all time. "F.K.P." honors Dr. Ferdinand Karl Piëch, the man brilliant (and crazy) enough to take on the challenge of creating the Veyron in the first place.
The same outrageous performance
On the performance front, the F.K.P. Hommage doesn't exactly bring anything new to the table — and given its mission, that's fine by me. Not like that's a bad thing, though; the one-off uses the same underpinnings as the Chiron and borrows the highest-output version of its W16 engine. That means it's got four turbos and a staggering 1,578 horsepower. It's fitting, really, as this engine is a heavily evolved version of the W16 Bugatti originally used in the Veyron all those years ago.
A masterclass in design
Designer Frank Heyl has really outdone himself here. The exterior is a modernized, refined take on the Veyron; in fact, it even wears a similar color scheme as its older sibling's launch spec, albeit with a twist. What looks at first like standard metallic red paint is actually a silver-aluminum based coat with a red clearcoat on top. Bugatti says this adds extra depth, while the Veyron's original black paint has been replaced with black-tinted carbon fiber.
Up front, changes from the original Veyron's design are subtle but effective: The front air intakes are larger and the signature horseshoe grille is wider and deeper, while the headlights — now full LED units — are slimmer and elongated.
From the side, you'd be hard-pressed to tell the Veyron and Hommage apart. There are slightly larger side air intakes on the Hommage, plus larger 20-inch and 21-inch wheels, but everything else is nearly identical. The coupes' side profiles are nearly identical.
At the rear, the most obvious changes include updated three-dimensional LED taillights and a larger diffuser. Basically, I can't stop staring at every angle.
Veyron, meet Chiron
The Chiron connection is more obvious here, but the Solitaire team has done impressive work adding elements inspired by the Veyron. The steering wheel features three chunky solid spokes — just like the Veyron's — and while the center stack features the same vertically oriented dial layout found in the Chiron, it's set in a gorgeous machined aluminum surround.
Brown leather is spread throughout the cabin, accented with custom fabric woven in Paris that features a repeating Bugatti logo pattern. You'll also find Dr. Piëch's signature embroidered on the headrests.
Perhaps the crown jewel of the interior lies at the top of the center stack in the form of an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Tourbillon watch. The watch was integrated at the owner's request, and features a super cool self-winding mechanism that's actually powered by the car itself. Neat.
An icon reborn
Bugatti is no stranger to bespoke designs and few-off models, or even vehicles that pay tribute to older models — like the Centodieci does to the EB110. But I think the F.K.P. Hommage might just be its most successful. I mean, c'mon, updated Veyron design with modern underpinnings and running gear? Sold. Just not to me, sadly.