Bugatti F.K.P. Hommage Is a Stunning Tribute to the Veyron

Well, this is perfect. Hot on the heels of the Brouillard that launched Bugatti's Solitaire program last year, the bespoke division already has a new one-off on the way — and, personally, this one absolutely knocked my socks off.

Meet the Bugatti F.K.P. Hommage. That name is fitting: The Hommage is quite literally an homage to the iconic Veyron 16.4 that spearheaded Bugatti's rebirth just over 20 years ago, set the production car top speed record and quickly became one of the most important supercars of all time. "F.K.P." honors Dr. Ferdinand Karl Piëch, the man brilliant (and crazy) enough to take on the challenge of creating the Veyron in the first place.