BMW NewsToday’s Car News From Edmunds
10 Car Redesigns That Both Delight and Disappoint
Dec 10, 2021 5:00 PM GMT+0000
Edmunds editor Mark Takahashi spotlights recent vehicle redesigns that both delight and disappoint. Read on to see if your favorites made the list.
The 2023 XM Is BMW's New Super-SUV With 740 HP and a Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain
Nov 30, 2021 1:00 AM GMT+0000
We take our first look at the concept version of the 2023 BMW XM. Driven by a V8 and plug-in hybrid component, this super-SUV delivers a whopping 740 horsepower.
Redesigned 2022 BMW 2 Series Retains Its Fun-Loving Spirit While Making Big Tech Upgrades
Nov 16, 2021 11:00 PM GMT+0000
The 2022 BMW 2 Series is the same small sports car that we fell in love with, but now with a greater emphasis on tech.
Your New BMW Might Not Have a Touchscreen
Nov 4, 2021 9:20 PM GMT+0000
The chip shortage is still wreaking havoc on car companies, and BMW has just decided to pull the touchscreen from some of its cars.
V8-Like Power and 300 Miles of Range: We Drive BMW's New Electric i4 Sport Sedan
Oct 12, 2021 10:00 PM GMT+0000
The BMW i4 looks to knock the Tesla Model 3 off the top step in the luxury EV segment.
By Paul Horrell
We Drive the Electric 2022 BMW iX, and It's So Good That You Can Forgive That Grille
Sep 28, 2021 10:00 PM GMT+0000
The 2022 BMW iX has all of the tech, performance and refinement to be one of the best SUVs that just happens to be all-electric.
2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i Real-World Test: Edmunds Team Prefers the BMW X5's Luxe Cabin Over Ride Quality
Sep 7, 2021 4:45 PM GMT+0000
We're running a 2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i for a year and 20,000 miles to see how it holds up.
By Jodi Tourkow
In Search of the Best Midsize Luxury SUV
Aug 27, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000
The world of midsize luxury SUVs welcomes a new challenger in the Genesis GV80, a striking competitor to the established BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE. Can it match the splendor and sophistication of these European rivals? Read this article to find out.
Drag Race: 2021 BMW M4 vs. 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1
Aug 22, 2021 9:00 AM GMT+0000
The 480-horsepower Ford Mustang Mach 1 offers more tire and grip than the 2021 BMW M4 Competition. Can the Mustang beat the M4 in a drag race? We test both to find out.
By Carlos Lago
The Top Subcompact SUVs for 2021
Aug 20, 2021 12:00 PM GMT+0000
Join the Edmunds team for this 2021 subcompact SUV rundown. Watch our experts compare mainstream subcompact SUVs, luxury subcompact SUVs and even off-road subcompact SUVs on price, mpg, specs, interior, performance and more.
TESTED: BMW M4 vs. Ford Shelby GT500
Jul 30, 2021 4:00 PM GMT+0000
Believe it or not, the 2021 BMW M4 Competition starts out at about the same cost as a 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. So for approximately $75,000, you need to decide between the M4 and the GT500: the self-labeled Ultimate Driving Machine or the ultimate Mustang.
By Carlos Lago
2022 BMW iX Configurator Goes Live (in the UK)
Jul 29, 2021 10:00 PM GMT+0000
Features and pricing for the U.S.-spec 2022 BMW iX aren't available yet, but overseas configurators offer a clue. We did some advance scouting on the new all-electric iX and here's what we found.
How Does the BMW X8 Stack Up Against Rivals?
Jul 29, 2021 10:00 PM GMT+0000
The BMW X8 is still months away from being released, but here are the ultra SUVs you'll be cross-shopping against.
BMW M4 vs. Chevrolet Corvette C8: In Search of the Best Sports Car
Jul 8, 2021 4:00 PM GMT+0000
BMW M4 vs. Chevrolet Corvette C8: In Search of the Best Sports Car
Will the 2022 BMW iX Ever Get Cheaper?
Jul 7, 2021 11:00 PM GMT+0000
The 2022 BMW iX looks impressive, but its nearly $85,000 MSRP is pricey. Is a more affordable version in the works?
