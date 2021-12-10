BMW NewsToday’s Car News From Edmunds

10 Car Redesigns That Both Delight and Disappoint

Dec 10, 2021 5:00 PM GMT+0000

Edmunds editor Mark Takahashi spotlights recent vehicle redesigns that both delight and disappoint. Read on to see if your favorites made the list.

By Mark Takahashi

The 2023 XM Is BMW's New Super-SUV With 740 HP and a Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

Nov 30, 2021 1:00 AM GMT+0000

We take our first look at the concept version of the 2023 BMW XM. Driven by a V8 and plug-in hybrid component, this super-SUV delivers a whopping 740 horsepower.

By Cameron Rogers

Redesigned 2022 BMW 2 Series Retains Its Fun-Loving Spirit While Making Big Tech Upgrades

Nov 16, 2021 11:00 PM GMT+0000

The 2022 BMW 2 Series is the same small sports car that we fell in love with, but now with a greater emphasis on tech.

By Mark Takahashi

Your New BMW Might Not Have a Touchscreen

Nov 4, 2021 9:20 PM GMT+0000

The chip shortage is still wreaking havoc on car companies, and BMW has just decided to pull the touchscreen from some of its cars.

By Nick Yekikian

V8-Like Power and 300 Miles of Range: We Drive BMW's New Electric i4 Sport Sedan

Oct 12, 2021 10:00 PM GMT+0000

The BMW i4 looks to knock the Tesla Model 3 off the top step in the luxury EV segment.

By Paul Horrell

We Drive the Electric 2022 BMW iX, and It's So Good That You Can Forgive That Grille

Sep 28, 2021 10:00 PM GMT+0000

The 2022 BMW iX has all of the tech, performance and refinement to be one of the best SUVs that just happens to be all-electric.

By Mark Takahashi

2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i Real-World Test: Edmunds Team Prefers the BMW X5's Luxe Cabin Over Ride Quality

Sep 7, 2021 4:45 PM GMT+0000

We're running a 2020 BMW X5 xDrive40i for a year and 20,000 miles to see how it holds up.

By Jodi Tourkow

In Search of the Best Midsize Luxury SUV

Aug 27, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000

The world of midsize luxury SUVs welcomes a new challenger in the Genesis GV80, a striking competitor to the established BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE. Can it match the splendor and sophistication of these European rivals? Read this article to find out.

By Ryan ZumMallen

Drag Race: 2021 BMW M4 vs. 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

Aug 22, 2021 9:00 AM GMT+0000

The 480-horsepower Ford Mustang Mach 1 offers more tire and grip than the 2021 BMW M4 Competition. Can the Mustang beat the M4 in a drag race? We test both to find out.

By Carlos Lago

The Top Subcompact SUVs for 2021

Aug 20, 2021 12:00 PM GMT+0000

Join the Edmunds team for this 2021 subcompact SUV rundown. Watch our experts compare mainstream subcompact SUVs, luxury subcompact SUVs and even off-road subcompact SUVs on price, mpg, specs, interior, performance and more.

By Mark Takahashi

TESTED: BMW M4 vs. Ford Shelby GT500

Jul 30, 2021 4:00 PM GMT+0000

Believe it or not, the 2021 BMW M4 Competition starts out at about the same cost as a 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. So for approximately $75,000, you need to decide between the M4 and the GT500: the self-labeled Ultimate Driving Machine or the ultimate Mustang.

By Carlos Lago

2022 BMW iX Configurator Goes Live (in the UK)

Jul 29, 2021 10:00 PM GMT+0000

Features and pricing for the U.S.-spec 2022 BMW iX aren't available yet, but overseas configurators offer a clue. We did some advance scouting on the new all-electric iX and here's what we found.

By Cameron Rogers

How Does the BMW X8 Stack Up Against Rivals?

Jul 29, 2021 10:00 PM GMT+0000

The BMW X8 is still months away from being released, but here are the ultra SUVs you'll be cross-shopping against.

By Cameron Rogers

BMW M4 vs. Chevrolet Corvette C8: In Search of the Best Sports Car

Jul 8, 2021 4:00 PM GMT+0000

By Carlos Lago Manager

Will the 2022 BMW iX Ever Get Cheaper?

Jul 7, 2021 11:00 PM GMT+0000

The 2022 BMW iX looks impressive, but its nearly $85,000 MSRP is pricey. Is a more affordable version in the works?

By Cameron Rogers

Automotive News