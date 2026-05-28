- What's new: The new RS 5 is Audi's first plug-in hybrid RS model.
- Why it matters: The RS 5 has long played second fiddle to the BMW M3, its crosstown rival.
- Edmunds Says: Both of these deliver sensational performance in everyday body styles, so we compare them to take a look.
2027 Audi RS 5 vs. 2026 BMW M3: High-Po Heavyweights Compared
Spec for spec, it’s closer than you might think
Even among the pantheon of automotive stalwarts, few vehicles have served as benchmarks as frequently and consistently as the BMW M3. Over the past four decades, the hot-rodded version of the 3 Series has been cited as the gold standard for do-it-all high performance, offering everyday usability, luxurious amenities, and staggering dynamic capability.
The Audi RS 5 has employed a similar philosophy ever since the original model’s debut back in 2010. But with the introduction of the all-new third-generation RS 5 for 2027, Audi has deviated from the established template by combining the RS 5's high-performance powertrain with a hybrid system.
This development gives the RS 5 a substantial advantage over the M3 when it comes to sheer horsepower, but it does come at the cost of additional weight and complexity. To help you better determine which one is worthy of your driveway, we've collected the most pertinent information on each model for a side-by-side comparison.
Powertrains and performance
Although all iterations of the latest M3 are motivated by BMW’s 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine (named S58 for the nerds among you), it's offered in several flavors. The base model M3 is rear-wheel-drive and equipped with a six-speed manual, and it makes 473 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. Stepping up to a rear-wheel drive M3 Competition gets you a bump in output to 503 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque, but you'll have to ditch the six-speed manual for an eight-speed automatic, as the latter is standard equipment here.
The M3 Competition is also offered with all-wheel drive — known as xDrive in BMW parlance — and opting for this package pushes the horsepower figure up to 523 hp, while torque stays put at 479 lb-ft. The automatic transmission is standard here as well, and the all-wheel-drive system includes rear-wheel-drive-only mode for tail-out shenanigans. You just have to be willing to turn off traction and stability control completely.
The new Audi RS 5, meanwhile, is available with one powertrain configuration, but it's a doozy. As you'd expect, the RS 5 is an all-wheel-drive affair by default. And like its predecessor, a 2.9-liter turbocharged V6 lurks beneath its chiseled hood. But this time around, Audi has switched things up by installing an electric motor between the engine and the RS 5's eight-speed automatic.
Capable of driving all four wheels at speeds of up to 87 mph, this electric motor produces 174 horsepower and 339 lb-ft of torque on its own. Pulling from a 25.9-kWh (22-kWh usable) battery, the new hybrid system gives the RS 5 a total system output of 630 horsepower and 609 lb-ft of torque.
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2026 BMW M3
2027 Audi RS 5
|Engine
|3.0-liter twin-turbo I6
|2.9-liter twin-turbo V6
|Transmission
|six-speed manual / eight-speed auto
|eight-speed auto
|Battery pack size
|N/A
|25.9 kWh
|Horsepower
|473-523 hp
|630 hp
|Torque
|406-479 lb-ft
|609 lb-ft
|Driveline
|rear- or all-wheel drive
|all-wheel drive
Although the RS 5 enjoys a significant power advantage over the M3 as a result, it's important to note that the revamped RS 5 is also saddled with more than a thousand pounds of additional weight compared to its predecessor. With that in mind, the performance offered up by these two German rocket ships is closer than you might expect.
Audi cites a 0-62 mph time of 3.6 seconds for the RS 5, which is two-tenths quicker than the outgoing model. However, BMW says that the M3 Competition xDrive will do the same deed in 3.5 seconds. But both manufacturers are known for underpromising and overdelivering when it comes to performance. We've seen 0-60 mph times as low as 3.2 seconds with the M3 Competition xDrive in our testing, and we expect to see similarly impressive acceleration figures with the new RS 5 when it makes its way to U.S. shores later this year.
Technology
As you might expect, some of the coolest tech features offered in these two Autobahn stormers focus on performance. Both the RS 5 and the xDrive variants of the M3 offer all-wheel drive grip as well as the ability to send the majority of the power to the rear wheels for the sake of epic powerslides. The M3 even comes with a Drift Analyzer feature that will judge your attempts in real time.
The Audi accomplishes these sideways theatrics with a new system called Dynamic Torque Control. In contrast to convention, the new RS 5 is equipped with an open rear differential that’s paired with a small electric motor and a planetary gearset. This setup allows the system to increase or decrease the amount of torque being sent to each rear wheel as it sees fit, which enables the RS 5 to do some seriously impressive drifts while making the car feel much nimbler than its 5,200-pound curb weight might suggest.
The RS 5 also has some upgraded cabin tech to go along with its new performance hardware. An 11.9-inch digital gauge cluster and a 14.5-inch touchscreen central display are housed in one piece of curved glass, while a 10.9-inch screen is also on board so the front passenger can help with navigation or enjoy their own entertainment. This layout definitely gives the new RS 5's interior a more tech-forward vibe, though we do wish Audi hadn't relied so heavily on the touchscreen and the steering wheel's capacitive surfaces for control over often-used features.
But to be fair, BMW is guilty of this as well. The current-generation M3 is outfitted with a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen that are also housed in a single piece of curved glass. The touchscreen is used to adjust the vast majority of the vehicle's features, including climate control, while touch-sensitive capacitive surfaces also adorn its steering wheel. Truthfully, wouldn't mind seeing a few more physical buttons and dials in both of these cars.
Comfort and convenience
Although performance is the primary draw for these two vehicles, practicality and everyday usability are still part of the formula. To that end, while both are equipped with sport-tuned suspensions, their electronically controlled dampers provide the flexibility needed to deliver a compliant ride during the morning commute and confidence-inspiring body control when the going gets fast.
Carbon bucket seats are optionally available for both the M3 and the RS 5. Enthusiasts might want to consider springing for them if lateral support is a high priority, but those who don't plan to take their car to the track regularly may want to stick with the standard sport seats, which offer more comfort and greater adjustability.
The BMW M3 offers 16.9 cubic feet of cargo capacity, along with a reasonably spacious back seat. Audi hasn't released the official interior dimensions for the 2027 RS 5 as of yet, but it rides on the new A5's larger architecture, so it should be a bit roomier than the outgoing model.
The Audi’s hatchback-style rear liftgate should also make it easier to load and unload bulky cargo than the M3's conventional trunk, at least in theory, but the battery pack for the hybrid system reduces the new RS 5's usable cargo area substantially. While the outgoing RS 5 Sportback offered 16.3 cubic feet behind the rear bench, that figure drops down to 11.7 cubes with the new model.
Trims and pricing
Both BMW and Audi produce wagon versions of these cars — known as the M3 Touring and RS 5 Avant — but neither automaker has committed to bringing these models to the U.S., so for now both vehicles will be offered as sedans on this side of the pond.
We expect the RS 5 to be offered in one trim level with a range of optional extras like the aforementioned Audi Sport package, which includes larger front air intakes, a reworked rear diffuser, unique 21-inch wheels, bronze calipers, and the raised 177-mph top speed that we mentioned earlier. Buyers will also have the opportunity to select Bedford green metallic as an exterior color, which is exclusive to this package. Audi also hasn't announced pricing for the 2027 RS 5 yet, but we expect it to start at around $90,000.
The 2026 M3 comes in at $80,650 for the base rear-wheel-drive model with the six-speed manual transmission. Stepping up to the M3 Competition raises this figure to $84,850 while ushering in niceties like larger forged wheels and gloss black trim to go along with the additional power and eight-speed automatic. The all-wheel-drive M3 Competition xDrive starts at $89,950.