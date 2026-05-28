2027 Audi RS 5 vs. 2026 BMW M3: High-Po Heavyweights Compared

Although the RS 5 enjoys a significant power advantage over the M3 as a result, it's important to note that the revamped RS 5 is also saddled with more than a thousand pounds of additional weight compared to its predecessor. With that in mind, the performance offered up by these two German rocket ships is closer than you might expect.

Audi cites a 0-62 mph time of 3.6 seconds for the RS 5, which is two-tenths quicker than the outgoing model. However, BMW says that the M3 Competition xDrive will do the same deed in 3.5 seconds. But both manufacturers are known for underpromising and overdelivering when it comes to performance. We've seen 0-60 mph times as low as 3.2 seconds with the M3 Competition xDrive in our testing, and we expect to see similarly impressive acceleration figures with the new RS 5 when it makes its way to U.S. shores later this year.

Technology

As you might expect, some of the coolest tech features offered in these two Autobahn stormers focus on performance. Both the RS 5 and the xDrive variants of the M3 offer all-wheel drive grip as well as the ability to send the majority of the power to the rear wheels for the sake of epic powerslides. The M3 even comes with a Drift Analyzer feature that will judge your attempts in real time.

The Audi accomplishes these sideways theatrics with a new system called Dynamic Torque Control. In contrast to convention, the new RS 5 is equipped with an open rear differential that’s paired with a small electric motor and a planetary gearset. This setup allows the system to increase or decrease the amount of torque being sent to each rear wheel as it sees fit, which enables the RS 5 to do some seriously impressive drifts while making the car feel much nimbler than its 5,200-pound curb weight might suggest.