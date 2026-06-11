The Electric BMW M3 Will Look Like This M Neue Klasse Concept

Four motors, one job

The biggest change compared to today's M3 is BMW’s M eDrive system. Instead of a gas engine, the M Concept Neue Klasse uses four electric motors. BMW says each motor can be controlled individually, which means the car can send power to the wheel that can use it best. The system is meant to improve grip, stability and cornering, not just straight-line speed. BMW has not released output, but we've heard rumors as high as 1,000 horsepower for the production model.

That work is handled by what BMW calls M Dynamic Performance Control, which is essentially a special software that runs through a high-performance computer. The system coordinates the electric motors and braking hardware together, helping the car recover more energy when slowing down, respond quickly when the driver presses the accelerator, and manage traction near the car’s limits.