- What's new: BMW's M Concept Neue Klasse previews the brand's electric M3 with four motors, an 800-volt electrical system, and a battery with more than 100 kWh of capacity.
- Why it matters: This concept points directly toward the upcoming electric M3, showing how BMW plans to keep its performance cars quick, precise and track-capable without a gas engine.
- Edmunds says: The electric M3 still has to prove it can deliver the feel people expect from an M car, but BMW's four-motor setup gives it a strong technical foundation.
The Electric BMW M3 Will Look Like This M Neue Klasse Concept
BMW's latest concept shows how the brand plans to turn Neue Klasse EV tech into its next generation of high-performance M cars with no combustion power
BMW revealed the BMW M Concept Neue Klasse at the 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans on Friday, previewing how its high-performance M cars will look in the electric era. This is still a concept, not a car you can actually order, but the technology the company is showing is specific enough to make this a very important preview. To a large extent, what you see here will eventually morph into the production M3 EV, sans some of the more radical touches.
Four motors, one job
The biggest change compared to today's M3 is BMW’s M eDrive system. Instead of a gas engine, the M Concept Neue Klasse uses four electric motors. BMW says each motor can be controlled individually, which means the car can send power to the wheel that can use it best. The system is meant to improve grip, stability and cornering, not just straight-line speed. BMW has not released output, but we've heard rumors as high as 1,000 horsepower for the production model.
That work is handled by what BMW calls M Dynamic Performance Control, which is essentially a special software that runs through a high-performance computer. The system coordinates the electric motors and braking hardware together, helping the car recover more energy when slowing down, respond quickly when the driver presses the accelerator, and manage traction near the car’s limits.
BMW also says the concept uses sixth-generation cylindrical battery cells developed for Neue Klasse EVs like the i3 and iX3. In this M application, the cells are tuned for high power delivery, both when feeding the motors and when charging, and are backed up by an 800-volt electrical system, just like in the existing iX3 and i3. The 100-kWh battery pack itself is more than just an energy source, as BMW says its housing is structurally integrated with the front and rear axle areas, which should help stiffness and handling.
Aero with a purpose
The design is dramatic, but many of the details have a job. A V-shaped air outlet in the hood helps cool the electric drivetrain, while the front bumper uses a three-part "trimaran" shape inspired by racing boats, which also supports the front splitter. At the back, a floating diffuser and ducktail spoiler are meant to add stability by improving airflow and increasing downforce at the rear axle.
BMW also added M-specific aero mirrors, yellow lighting elements inspired by GT racing and the BMW M Hybrid V8 race car, and three-dimensional track lights in the front and rear aprons. Natural fiber materials appear in the front splitter, hood outlet, rear diffuser, roof graphic and seat structures in an attempt to lower the overall weight.
The cabin is more race car than commuter car, with four bucket seats, red five-point belts, black nubuck leather, a roll bar, and a floating dashboard with hexagonal lighting. The upholstery combines Bathurst Blue and Berry Red Merino leather, a clear nod to BMW M's traditional colors, while red accents on the gear selector, steering-wheel paddles and digital displays keep the focus on performance. Most of the concept-car treatment probably will not reach the production sedan, but some of the ideas might transform into toned-down interior solutions.
The Neue Klasse family gets bigger
The concept fits neatly into BMW's larger Neue Klasse rollout. You can already order the 2027 BMW iX3, the first production Neue Klasse model, which starts at $62,850 including destination and offers up to 434 miles of range. The 2027 BMW i3, in turn, follows the same recipe, though packed in a classic sedan shape with an estimated 440 miles of range and an expected starting price around $50,000 to $55,000. The production version of this new concept will slot in above the i3 as the electric M3, giving BMW a high-performance EV equivalent to today's gas-powered M3. A next-generation M3 with combustion power is also in the works.