The BMW 7 Series' $16K Paint Job Can't Go Through a Car Wash

BMW is introducing a new paint concept for the 2027 7 Series. Dual-tone paint is nothing new or special at this point — you can get a contrast black roof on a Toyota RAV4 — but BMW's Individual Dual-Finish option combines a matte finish on the lower half of the new 7 with a glossy metallic finish on the upper. That may not sound too out of the ordinary, but it's much more complicated — and expensive — than you might think.

BMW spent 2.5 years developing the process, training over 20 employees and adding dual-finish capabilities to the paint shop at the 7 Series' Dingolfing, Germany, production facility. That kind of R&D doesn't come cheap — likely well into seven- or eight-figure territory — and Individual Dual-Finish is priced at the Euro equivalent of $16,398, or more than 10% of the 7 Series' cost.